Park concert series kicks off in Superior

SUPERIOR — The Mackie Brothers kicked off Superior’s Bayside Sounds Around Town summer concert series Wednesday, July 12 at Billings Park.

The series offers free live music at city parks every Wednesday, with all but one of the performances taking place from 5-7 p.m. Upcoming concerts include the following:

July 19: Magic Bus will perform ‘70s and ‘80s variety rock from 7-8:30 p.m. during the ice cream social at Fairlawn Mansion

Crowds gather and listen to the music on the Yellowjacket Union Plaza as the band GB Leighton performs as part of the Bayside Sounds Concert series Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, on the UW-Superior campus. Jed Carlson / File photo

July 26: Enjoy a variety of tunes from the Shane Nelson Band at Central Park.

Aug. 2: Woodblind will perform ska and reggae music at Webster Dream Park.

Aug. 9: The Most Wanted will play a variety of covers at Billings Park.

Aug. 16: The acoustic duo of John and Andy will perform tunes from the ‘50s to present day at Kelly Park.

Aug. 23: Last Call will play songs from the ‘60s to the present at Barker's Island. A volunteer appreciation event will also take place.

Aug. 30: Blackhoof will close out the season with classic rock and variety music at Barker's Island.