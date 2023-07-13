Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Park concert series kicks off in Superior

Free live performances will take place every Wednesday through the end of August.

080720.n.st.Music6.jpg
Members of GB Leighton, from left, Patrik Tanner, Brian Leighton and Dave Crowell perform on stage in the Yellowjacket Union Plaza on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus on Sept. 8, 2021, as part of the Bayside Sounds Concert series. The popular concert series kicked off this week and runs through the summer.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 10:00 AM

SUPERIOR — The Mackie Brothers kicked off Superior’s Bayside Sounds Around Town summer concert series Wednesday, July 12 at Billings Park.

The series offers free live music at city parks every Wednesday, with all but one of the performances taking place from 5-7 p.m. Upcoming concerts include the following:

July 19: Magic Bus will perform ‘70s and ‘80s variety rock from 7-8:30 p.m. during the ice cream social at Fairlawn Mansion

091021.n.st.GBLeighton5.jpg
Crowds gather and listen to the music on the Yellowjacket Union Plaza as the band GB Leighton performs as part of the Bayside Sounds Concert series Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, on the UW-Superior campus. Jed Carlson / File photo

July 26: Enjoy a variety of tunes from the Shane Nelson Band at Central Park.

Aug. 2: Woodblind will perform ska and reggae music at Webster Dream Park.

Aug. 9: The Most Wanted will play a variety of covers at Billings Park.

Aug. 16: The acoustic duo of John and Andy will perform tunes from the ‘50s to present day at Kelly Park.

Aug. 23: Last Call will play songs from the ‘60s to the present at Barker's Island. A volunteer appreciation event will also take place.

Aug. 30: Blackhoof will close out the season with classic rock and variety music at Barker's Island.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
