99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Parents voice concerns about Superior school consolidation

At the Monday, March 6 school board meeting, parents questioned why local legislators had not been informed as well as what closing a school would do to property values and student bus ride times.

523715+school-bus-top.jpg
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
March 08, 2023 04:17 PM

SUPERIOR —The Superior School Board during its Monday, March 6 regular meeting heard concerns from parents over the possibility of consolidating the district's six elementary schools.

In other business, the board also set up a new school activity account for future replacement of the turf fields at NBC Spartan Sports Complex and approved a spring 2024 trip to Disney World for Superior High School musicians.

Consolidation concerns

Four Corners Elementary School parents raised concerns over the possibility the district may consolidate its six elementary schools into five in the 2024-2025 school year. The move would involve closing one of the district’s two rural schools, Four Corners or Lake Superior Elementary. Discussion of consolidation was prompted by declining enrollment, an expected $4 million budget shortfall and the under-utilization of some elementary schools.

An old map of a trail in Northern Wisconsin.
Local
SEE ALSO:
The footprint of the Grand Foot Path in Douglas County
March 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

Parents questioned why local legislators had not been informed of the plan as well as what closing a school would do to property values and student bus ride times.

Parent Amy Fiegle wondered why the district would close a school in a growing area. She said 29 new dwellings were built in the area served by the schools — the towns of Superior, Summit, Oakland and Parkland. The Douglas County Zoning Department verified that it issued 29 permits for year-round dwellings in 2022 for the four towns mentioned. However, office staff said that just because permits have been issued, does not mean the buildings have been constructed; it only means they have the permits required to build.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Consolidation Advisory Committee composed of parents, teachers and administrators from the six elementary schools has met twice, grappling with whether the needs of all students are best met in six or five buildings. District Administrator Amy Starzecki said it has been an emotional process for the committee members. She asked if the board would approve shifting the purpose of the committee to providing input instead of giving a recommendation. Board members agreed, and Starzecki said she would survey the committee members about the idea.

“If they want to make a decision to bring forward to us, that’s fine,” President Len Albrecht said.

Their time is appreciated, board member Laura Gapske said, but ultimately the decision rests with the board.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
A courtroom gavel
Local
Superior man accused of kidnapping girlfriend from Duluth bar, raping her
The victim reportedly described numerous assaults committed by Dakota Thorstenson over the course of a year.
March 08, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Jodi Rochon retirement party.jpg
Local
Rochon says goodbye to the Superior BID
After 30 years, the longest serving employee of the business improvement district, Jodi Rochon, has retired.
March 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
030723.N.ST.UTV move.JPG
Local
Superior Fire Department unveils new rescue vehicle
A $30,000 grant from Cenovus helped purchase and outfit the UTV.
March 06, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
OxyContin, in 80 mg pills, in a 2013 file image.
Local
Superior, Douglas County weigh opioid settlements
Local government officials consider opting in for settlement funds after Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart reached agreements in the national lawsuit.
March 06, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Landfill
Local
Superior considers extending landfill agreement with WLSSD
The proposed contract extension would run to the projected closure of the Superior landfill.
March 06, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
111420.F.DNT.GMAS4PEACE_file 1.jpg
Local
Women to rally for peace outside Duluth City Hall
The focus Wednesday is to inform the public and encourage local support to end the U.S. use of nuclear weapons, organizers said.
March 06, 2023 12:49 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Bus
Local
Superior consolidation committee grapples with options
Closing an elementary school could help address an expected $4 million budget shortfall in the 2024-2025 school year.
March 06, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
spongy moth
Local
Minnesota sees record spongy moth infestation
Duluth will be on the front line for aerial spraying this summer.
March 05, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Duluth Media Group News Brief (1).jpg
Local
Superior Water, Light and Power experiencing phone outage
Customers are asked to call 911 for natural gas and water emergencies.
March 03, 2023 07:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: New homes sprout in Dairyland; Wentworth teen killed in accident
Headlines from Douglas County's past.
March 03, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Future fields

The new activity account will hold money collected for scoreboard sponsorships at the complex in 2023 and be used for repairs to the facility in the next five years. That will include future replacement of the turf fields. The district currently has about eight to nine years of life remaining on its turf fields, the board members were told. Donations from community businesses and donors will also be collected in the account.

Florida bound

Roughly 110 SHS band, choir and orchestra students got the green light to travel to Festival Disney on the Imagination Campus in Florida to perform and hear other high school groups from all over the country in March 2024. Students will pay their own way by fundraising, the board was told. The trip will be available to concert band and orchestra students, the Spartan Singers and juniors and seniors in the music program.

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
U. S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar
Local
Coast Guard to begin icebreaking in Twin Ports
March 03, 2023 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for March 3, 2023
March 03, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Fans hold signs as they wait as snow falls.
Local
Dispatches from Douglas County: Cloverland leader retires, Superior shop changes hands, prep sports and more
March 03, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten