Package pick-up leads to felony charge for Superior man

SUPERIOR — A Superior man accused of collecting a package containing 32 pounds of marijuana that was delivered to a bank-owned home waived the time limits for his preliminary hearing in Douglas County Circuit Court on Tuesday, May 9.

Nicholas Zane Worley, 35, faces felony charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of narcotic drugs, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. A cash bond of $2,500 was set for Worley, who remained in custody at the Douglas County Jail on Monday, May 15.

Investigators with the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police Department informed detectives with the Superior Police Department April 12 that they intercepted a package containing approximately 30 pounds of marijuana that was being shipped from California to a Superior address, according to the criminal complaint.

Douglas County tax records showed the address was a bank-owned property, according to the complaint. The current owner is listed as Federal National Mortgage Association of Plano, Texas.

Detectives received a search warrant for the address and conducted a controlled delivery of the package to the front door of the property. They observed Worley, who lives two doors down, walk to a pickup truck, make a U-turn and park in front of the bank-owned home. The Superior man reportedly walked up to the front door, grabbed the package, walked back to the truck and placed it in the box of his vehicle. Worley then drove away, and investigators lost track of him until the truck backed into the driveway of Worley’s home. He exited the vehicle and was stopped by Superior Police Officer Tyler Rude.

The package was found in Worley’s truck, according to the complaint. It contained 25 air-sealed bags filled with a 32.8 pounds of marijuana total. A search warrant was executed on Worley’s home and items that were seized included a glass pipe and a cigarette containing a green plant material; 10 capsules identified as Adderall; two marijuana vape e-cigarettes; $1,000 in cash; and vacuum seal bags similar to the ones the marijuana had been shipped in.

Online court records indicate Worley waived time limits in order to secure an attorney. The most serious charge he faces, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. His next court appearance was set for May 31.