Open house brings hugs, smiles at Lake Superior Elementary
Teachers and staff said they're focused on making 2023-2024 a memorable year for students; the school will close at the end of the school year.
SUPERIOR — Carrying backpacks and sporting smiles, students walked through the front doors of Lake Superior Elementary School Tuesday, Aug. 29 with their families. As special education teacher Phebe Schnabel put it, “There’s a lot of energy in the building.”
“We’ve been doing all the preparation and now it’s time to get the kids in. That’s when the fun begins,” said reading interventionist Sarah Barnes.
For Heather Boorsma, 10, that meant a lot of hugs. She hugged a number of classmates as she made her way to the fifth grade classroom. As soon as she walked in the door, she hugged teacher Sue Correll. Boorsma said she had fun camping over the summer, but was looking forward to school and “all the crafts.”
Teachers embraced the high-energy open house. Although the school is slated to close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year, they said their focus is on this year and making it the best it can be.
“I am looking forward to making some great, standing memories with these kids,” said second grade teacher Lisa Baker. “This is such a beautiful place, and we want it to be, I’m gonna say, as normal of a year as possible, but making wonderful memories.”
Principal Rick Flaherty said everyone in the building is going to dig into goal setting as a strategy to help students find success this year.
Schnabel said she was excited to "see how big everybody's gotten, what they've learned over the summer."
Students enjoyed themselves at the open house, exchanging hugs and catching up with each other and their teachers.
Kairi Sullivan, 11, said she was looking forward to the field trips (last year they went snow tubing) and taking part in Track-O-Rama.
Lynlee Larson, 6, busied herself in the first grade classroom. She built a long snake out of colored blocks, then separated it into a family of three smaller snakes. She hugged fellow students and examined an array of pull-apart erasers teacher Ann Urban set up. Larson said the thing she was looking forward to most in first grade was “Playing with my friends and sitting by them.”
She led classmate Cyler Dahlberg and his brother Jace into the room to show them the erasers.
“They’re super excited to see their friends. It’s a great school. We love this school,” said their mother, Jenn Dahlberg.
Mason Johnson, 7, and his brother Maverick, 6, had fun camping, swimming and reading books over the summer. What were they looking forward to this year?
“Going to recess and eat," Mason said.
“I want to eat outside some day,” Maverick said.
Barnes, the reading interventionist, plans to relish and cherish the coming school year.
“It will be a fun year and it’s such a cool school,” she said. “It’s that little school where ... every adult, every teacher knows every kid and every family and they’re just all there for each other. It’s a neat place ... We’re hoping to have a lot of family fun nights just to celebrate being together.”
Classes start Friday, Sept. 1 for students in the Superior School District.
