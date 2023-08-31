6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribers Only
News Local

Open house brings hugs, smiles at Lake Superior Elementary

Teachers and staff said they're focused on making 2023-2024 a memorable year for students; the school will close at the end of the school year.

Three children play with pull-apart erasers during a school open house
Front left to right, Maverick Johnson, 6, Mia Johnson, 3, and Lynlee Larson, 6, play with pull-apart erasers in Ann Urban's first grade classroom during an open house at Lake Superior Elementary School on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 7:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Carrying backpacks and sporting smiles, students walked through the front doors of Lake Superior Elementary School Tuesday, Aug. 29 with their families. As special education teacher Phebe Schnabel put it, “There’s a lot of energy in the building.”

“We’ve been doing all the preparation and now it’s time to get the kids in. That’s when the fun begins,” said reading interventionist Sarah Barnes.

Student hugs teacher
From left, fifth grade teacher Sue Correll hugs fifth grader Heather Boorsma, 10, as Josie Mosier walks in during an open house at Lake Superior Elementary School on Tuesday, Aug. 29. School starts for Superior students on Friday, Sept. 1.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

For Heather Boorsma, 10, that meant a lot of hugs. She hugged a number of classmates as she made her way to the fifth grade classroom. As soon as she walked in the door, she hugged teacher Sue Correll. Boorsma said she had fun camping over the summer, but was looking forward to school and “all the crafts.”

Teachers embraced the high-energy open house. Although the school is slated to close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year, they said their focus is on this year and making it the best it can be.

“I am looking forward to making some great, standing memories with these kids,” said second grade teacher Lisa Baker. “This is such a beautiful place, and we want it to be, I’m gonna say, as normal of a year as possible, but making wonderful memories.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Principal Rick Flaherty said everyone in the building is going to dig into goal setting as a strategy to help students find success this year.

Children share a hug at school open house
First grader Lynlee Larson, 6, hugs second grader Mason Johnson, 7, during an open house at Lake Superior Elementary School on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Schnabel said she was excited to "see how big everybody's gotten, what they've learned over the summer."

Students enjoyed themselves at the open house, exchanging hugs and catching up with each other and their teachers.

Kairi Sullivan, 11, said she was looking forward to the field trips (last year they went snow tubing) and taking part in Track-O-Rama.

Lynlee Larson, 6, busied herself in the first grade classroom. She built a long snake out of colored blocks, then separated it into a family of three smaller snakes. She hugged fellow students and examined an array of pull-apart erasers teacher Ann Urban set up. Larson said the thing she was looking forward to most in first grade was “Playing with my friends and sitting by them.”

She led classmate Cyler Dahlberg and his brother Jace into the room to show them the erasers.

READ MORE IN EDUCATION
Man cuts ribbon at new school forest
Subscribers Only
Local
Solon Springs land donation continues legacy of conservation
A Duluth native gifted land to the Solon Springs School District for outdoor education.
2d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Local
Former Superior School Board member appears in court
The judge ordered a $2,000 signature bond in the election fraud case. Stupak's next court appearance set for Tuesday, Sept. 5
2d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
students and faculty participate in commencement activities
Wisconsin
More than 12K could see student loan forgiveness in Wisconsin
While not taxed at federal level, income-based debt cancellation is considered gross income in Wisconsin.
2d ago
 · 
By  Rich Kremer / Wisconsin Public Radio
Exterior of Lake Superior Elementary School
Local
Superior seeks input on redrawing elementary school boundaries
An online survey will be open through Sept. 8. Community meetings are also planned for October, with a decision expected in November.
Aug 22
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
3745687+Spartan logo.jpg
Local
SHS students must put cell phones 'Away for the Day'
A new policy requires electronic devices to be off and out of sight during the school day.
Aug 17
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Man stands in gym
Subscribers Only
Local
Meet the new Solon Springs superintendent: Pete Hopke
The Solon Springs School Board decided to hire Hopke as a full-time superintendent after previously having a part-time district administrator.
Aug 16
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Man poses in weightroom.
Subscribers Only
Local
Meet Maple's new district administrator: Karl Morrin
A former coach and physical education teacher, Morrin is a team player who plans to be highly visible in the Maple School District.
Aug 15
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
headshot of man in dark suit and teal shirt
Local
Superior School Board member resigns amid residency questions
Steve Stupak is facing felony election fraud charges in Douglas County Circuit Court.
Aug 14
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Exterior of Lake Superior Elementary School
Local
Former members speak out at Superior School Board meeting
The meeting proceeded as normal following public comment about criminal charges that have been filed against Steve Stupak. The board also discussed redrawing school boundaries for 2024-2025.
Aug 8
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Duluth News Tribune building.jpg
Local
Duluth School Board votes to move forward with Duluth News Tribune building purchase
At a special meeting, the board voted 4-0 to move forward with the purchase of the longtime newspaper building.
Jul 27
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

“They’re super excited to see their friends. It’s a great school. We love this school,” said their mother, Jenn Dahlberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mason Johnson, 7, and his brother Maverick, 6, had fun camping, swimming and reading books over the summer. What were they looking forward to this year?

“Going to recess and eat," Mason said.

“I want to eat outside some day,” Maverick said.

Barnes, the reading interventionist, plans to relish and cherish the coming school year.

“It will be a fun year and it’s such a cool school,” she said. “It’s that little school where ... every adult, every teacher knows every kid and every family and they’re just all there for each other. It’s a neat place ... We’re hoping to have a lot of family fun nights just to celebrate being together.”

Classes start Friday, Sept. 1 for students in the Superior School District.

Teacher shows student and his family where his seat will be
Second grade Teacher Lisa Baker, right, shows the Castro family, from left, Ruben, Holly, Ricardo and Ezra, where Ezra's seat will be during an open house at Lake Superior Elementary School on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Children walk into classroom during open house
From left, first grader Lynlee Larson, 6, leads classmate Cyler Dahlberg and his brother Jace, a third grader, into the first grade classroom at Lake Superior Elementary School during an open house on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Children chat with school staff member
From left, reading interventionist Sarah Barnes checks how brothers Maverick, 6, and Mason, 7, have grown as their mother Harlee Johnson looks on during an open house at Lake Superior Elementary School on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Child plays with blocks during school open house
Lynlee Larson, 6, plays with a snake made of building blocks during an open house at Lake Superior Elementary School on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The first grader said the thing she's looking forward to most this school year is playing with and sitting by her friends.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Teacher chats with family during open house
Second grade teacher Lisa Baker, behind, talks with the Johnson family, from left, Maverick, Mason, Mia and mom Harlee, during an open house at Lake Superior Elementary School on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Girl walks into school with a backpack
Fifth grader Kairi Sullivan, 11, walks into Lake Superior Elementary School holding a bag of back to school treats during an open house on Tuesday, Aug. 29. She said she is looking forward to field trips and Track-o-Rama this school year. Classes start on Friday, Sept. 1 in Superior.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Pull-apart erasers and pencils greet first grade students during an open house
Pull-apart erasers and pencils greet first grade students during an open house at Lake Superior Elementary School on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Family speaks with teacher in school hallway
The Johnson family, from left, Mason, 7, Mia, mom Harlee and Maverick, 6, talk with reading interventionist Sarah Barnes in the hall of Lake Superior Elementary School during an open house on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Class starts on Friday, Sept. 1 for students in the Superior School District.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
The Douglas County Forestry Department
Local
Douglas County considers contractors for damaged aspen
17h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Man sitting at a table and eating with his young son
Local
2 sentenced for roles in Northland dismemberment case
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Girl poses in tree with book she wrote
Local
Gordon teen pens historical novella
2d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Man sitting at a table and eating with his young son
Local
2 sentenced for roles in Northland dismemberment case
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Exterior shot of a new clinic
Health
Memorial Medical Center to open specialty clinic in Superior
14h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Sign in yard of winning home.
Subscribers Only
Lifestyle
Landscape program takes root in Superior
19h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
101421.S.DNT.AutoRacing.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Silver 1000 promises ‘a lot of action’ in 51st running
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports