One killed in Douglas County crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY — One person was killed and another injured in a one-vehicle crash on Wisconsin Highway 35 near Douglas County Road T on Tuesday, May 23, according to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The name of the victim, a 24-year-old Eden Prairie, Minnesota man, was withheld pending notification of his family.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the single vehicle rollover crash at about 9:04 a.m. Tuesday.

The news release listed the site of the crash near Solon Springs, but both the State Patrol and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed it took place on Wisconsin Highway 35, which would place it near the town of Dairyland.

An initial investigation indicated the driver of the vehicle swerved to miss an object on the road and overturned after losing control. One of the back seat passengers was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was deceased when authorities arrived on scene, according to the release. A second passenger was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and a third passenger were not injured, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.