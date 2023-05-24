99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

One killed in Douglas County crash

A second person was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

3358506+police-lights.jpg
Marilyn Weedman
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 10:59 AM

DOUGLAS COUNTY — One person was killed and another injured in a one-vehicle crash on Wisconsin Highway 35 near Douglas County Road T on Tuesday, May 23, according to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The name of the victim, a 24-year-old Eden Prairie, Minnesota man, was withheld pending notification of his family.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the single vehicle rollover crash at about 9:04 a.m. Tuesday.

The news release listed the site of the crash near Solon Springs, but both the State Patrol and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed it took place on Wisconsin Highway 35, which would place it near the town of Dairyland.

An initial investigation indicated the driver of the vehicle swerved to miss an object on the road and overturned after losing control. One of the back seat passengers was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was deceased when authorities arrived on scene, according to the release. A second passenger was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and a third passenger were not injured, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Soph edited.psd_1.jpg
Local
How has commercial tobacco impacted your life?
Superior High School's advisory team addresses how the commercial tobacco industry's targets teenagers
May 24, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Sophia Backlin and Morgan West / Spartan Spin
Graphic of two teenage girls with their smartphones
Local
Congress attempts controversial TikTok ban
TikTok users at Superior High School share their view on proposed bans of the app.
May 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Bethany Roe / Spartan Spin
052623.N.ST.Grizzly's.JPG
Local
Superior Grizzly's set to close
A new Boulder Tap House is planned for the site.
May 23, 2023 09:27 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
3812378+Solon Springs Logo.jpg
Local
Raises approved for Solon Springs School staff
The action included a 5.97% base increase for the cost of living and a 2.03% increase to bring salaries more in line with other districts, according to District Administrator Frank Helquist.
May 23, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Photo of a building where a fire took place
Local
Five people rescued from Superior apartment fire
Dozens were displaced in the early morning fire at Nottingham Apartments. Damage is estimated at $150,000.
May 23, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Man holds up certificate
Local
Douglas County Treatment Court paves a road home
Graduates finds support and structure through program, they say.
May 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Duluth sex abuse trial set for former NFL player
A judge said he would make a decision at trial on whether the alleged victim is able to testify.
May 22, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Man speaks at podium
Local
Superior mayor shares vision for future
Mayor Jim Paine raised the bar for the city council and for himself during his state of city address on Thursday, May 18.
May 22, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
062422.N.St.Music quintet.JPG
Local
Make Music Day returns to Superior
From classical to folk, hip hop to opera, Latin jazz to punk rock, live music will fill public spaces on the longest day of the year.
May 21, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
students and faculty participate in commencement activities
Local
University of Wisconsin-Superior celebrates its graduates
The university held its spring commencement ceremony Saturday at Wessman Arena
May 20, 2023 07:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Student holds a pillow.
Local
Photos: Spartans use pillows, slow cookers and more instead of backpacks
May 20, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
042820.n.st.Pattison1.jpg
Local
Joint Finance Committee OKs projects, bonding for northern Wisconsin
May 20, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Government Center in Superior.jpg
Local
Boardwalk column: Register now for the NW Wisconsin Lakes Conference
May 19, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Lindsey Nelson / Douglas County Administration
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Photo of a building where a fire took place
Local
Five people rescued from Superior apartment fire
May 23, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Pitcher throws a pitch.
Prep
Prep softball: Northwestern’s Ellie Peterson is ‘dominant’ pitcher and a ‘force at the plate’
May 23, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
NSH_Exterior.jpg
Health
Grand Marais nursing home hasn't had any COVID cases
May 23, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
3523602+072017.S.DNT_.AutoRacing1.JPG
Sports
Opening night of stock car racing features parade of first-time winners
May 23, 2023 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports