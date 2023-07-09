Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Off-leash areas pop up at Superior rinks

The gated sites have been seeing quite a bit of use, according to Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Linda Cadotte.

Dog looks up in new play area.
Indiana Bones waits after getting his leash taken off in the small fenced area just before getting to play in the hockey rink at the Red Barn in Superior on Thursday, July 6.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — City of Superior crews have added gates and signage to neighborhood hockey rinks, transforming them into off-leash areas for dog owners.

"I've already heard of them getting good use and how busy a few of them are," said Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Linda Cadotte. "It's great to be able to provide some off-leash exercise options for dogs while simultaneously adding a summer use for these hockey rink areas as well. We look forward to the feedback from the public!"

Dog waits for ball in new dog park inside hockey rink.
Indiana Bones waits for his ball while it is tucked into the new fencing near the signage at the Red Barn Rink in Superior on Thursday, July 6.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The summer leash areas were created when the Superior City Council approved changes to the animal ordinance in March. The ordinance change makes it clear pet owners must leash their animals in public spaces, but also carves out areas where animals can be off-leash.

Those include the Superior Dog Park at North 28th Street and McClure's Landing year round; the red and yellow trails in the Superior Municipal Forest when they are not snow covered; and the new gated spaces at Allouez, Carl Gullo, Pattison, Red Barn, South End and Wade Bowl rinks when there is no ice and the ground is dry.

As of Thursday, July 6, Cadotte said gates were up at Wade Bowl, Allouez, the Red Barn and Pattison rinks. While bags and garbage cans for cleaning up dog waste are provided, there is no water provided on site.

Hockey rink is new dog park.
The hockey rink is ready for dogs to play in it at Wade Bowl Park in Superior on Thursday, July 6.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Hockey rink is new dog park.
The Pattison Hockey Rink is ready for dog visitors in Superior on Thursday, July 6.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Dog plays in new hockey rink dog park.
Indiana Bones runs leash-free, with a ball in his mouth at the Red Barn Rink in Superior on Thursday, July 6.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
