News Local

Northwestern National Honor Society supports Life House

The students raised more than $820 during a series of Snow Week events for the nonprofit.

Northwestern High School National Honor Society President Katie Kyle, left, and Vice President Tieryn Plasch, right, present a check for $820.89 to Life House Operations Director Eric Goetz and Philanthropy Associate Sophie Hillmeyer at the high school. The funds were raised during Snow Week activities, including a dodgeball game and home basketball games.
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
February 15, 2023 03:19 PM

MAPLE — The Northwestern High School National Honor Society students raised $820.89 for Life House through a series of fundraisers during Snow Week — a dodgeball tournament and two Miracle Minutes during halftimes at home basketball games.

“It’s the highest amount I remember raising,” National Honor Society President Katie Kyle told the Maple School Board on Monday, Feb. 13.

She and Vice President Tieryn Plasch recently presented the check to Life House representatives Eric Goetz and Sophie Hillmeyer at the high school.

The National Honor Society’s mission is to serve others, and each year members raise funds for a local organization. They thanked the generous parents and fans who helped contribute to help others.

Life House was chosen as this year’s recipient for their work with young people who are in need in the Duluth/Superior area. Visit the Life House website or Facebook page for more information on the organization.

