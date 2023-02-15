Northwestern National Honor Society supports Life House

MAPLE — The Northwestern High School National Honor Society students raised $820.89 for Life House through a series of fundraisers during Snow Week — a dodgeball tournament and two Miracle Minutes during halftimes at home basketball games.

“It’s the highest amount I remember raising,” National Honor Society President Katie Kyle told the Maple School Board on Monday, Feb. 13.

She and Vice President Tieryn Plasch recently presented the check to Life House representatives Eric Goetz and Sophie Hillmeyer at the high school.

The National Honor Society’s mission is to serve others, and each year members raise funds for a local organization. They thanked the generous parents and fans who helped contribute to help others.

Life House was chosen as this year’s recipient for their work with young people who are in need in the Duluth/Superior area. Visit the Life House website or Facebook page for more information on the organization.