News Local

Northwestern Middle School, Solon Springs students return to class

Roof trusses sagging under the weight of snow caused the schools to close last week. Students moved to virtual learning during the closures.

032323.N.ST.Solon Roof.jpg
A crew from Paul's Sheet Metal of Rice Lake clears snow off the roof of the Solon Springs School on Tuesday, March 21. The weight of snow in an area of the roof has caused the trusses to bend.
Contributed / Frank Helquist
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 1:00 PM

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Students returned to classrooms in two Douglas County school buildings Monday, March 27 after concerns about heavy snow load on their roofs were addressed.

Solon Springs students spent an extra week at home following spring break. The school building was closed March 20-24 due to safety concerns over pressure the snow load was putting on a section of the roof. Students moved to virtual learning for part of the week.

The area of concern involved a 120-by-15-foot section of roof over the commons and office hallway. During winter break, which took place March 13-17, maintenance and transportation director Mark Dahlberg noticed that roof trusses in that section had begun to sag.

A crew from Paul’s Sheet Metal in Rice Lake shoveled snow off the affected area March 21-22, and the trusses returned to their normal level. An engineer inspected the roof Thursday, March 23 and determined it was safe for students to be in the affected areas. In the near future, a general contractor will visit the school to perform some cosmetic repairs.

“This could have been a more significant problem had Mark Dahlberg not acted quickly to identify the problem and to work with our consultants,” said District Administrator Frank Helquist.

He thanked everyone involved, including the teachers, staff and parents who made a smooth transition to virtual learning.

“We learned a lot from COVID when we flipped the switch to virtual so quickly,” Helquist said. “Parents have been wonderful. We had over 90% of student families picking up materials from school last week, the first day we had set aside for pick-up. That is outstanding cooperation!”

Maple School District

Similar concerns prompted the Maple School District to close Northwestern Middle School Friday, March 24.

District Administrator Sara Croney said the closure was a precautionary measure after administrators were notified that one of the trusses over a hallway at the middle school was sagging and the ceiling was leaking. Students made the switch to virtual classes for the day.

Northland Consulting Engineers LLC was tapped to assess the roof Friday, and snow was removed from it Saturday, March 25. Croney said the engineer found four steel trusses at Northwestern Middle School needed repair. On Saturday, temporary shoring was installed to ensure structural integrity of the roof in that area. A final repair will take place this summer, Croney said.

Snow was also removed from the roof of Northwestern Elementary School on Saturday as a proactive measure.

Students returned to Northwestern Middle School Monday, but office staff said they were taking alternate routes through the gymnasium to avoid the section of hallway where the temporary shoring was placed, near the art room. The roof over the art room was not affected, but art classes met in the gymnasium Monday to give the area time to dry out.

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
