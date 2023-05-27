99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northwestern High School celebrates the Class of 2023

Photos from Friday night's commencement ceremony.

Graduates take selfie together.
Northwestern seniors Tieryn Plasch, left, and Kathryn Kyle take a selfie on stage after Plasch’s speech to the senior class during graduation in Maple on Friday evening, May 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
May 26, 2023 at 11:36 PM

Family and friends of the 93 seniors at Northwestern High School witnessed them cross the stage, receive their diplomas and graduate Friday night, May 26, in Maple. Cole Lahti and Tieryn Plasch were the student speakers and teacher Laurence Charlier was the guest speaker. It was the final graduation ceremony for Dr. Sara Croney, who is retiring as the distict's superintendent.

Balloons fall on graduates.
Balloons fall down on top of the Northwestern High School class of 2023 during the graduation ceremony in Maple on Friday evening, May 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Superintendent shakes students hand.
Northwestern Superintendent Dr. Sara Croney greets Jay Ahlin on stage during graduation in Maple on Friday evening, May 26. It was the last graduation ceremony for Dr. Croney, as she will be retiring from the district.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Students smiles at podium.
Cole Lahti smiles as he finishes his speech during graduation at Northwestern High School in Maple on Friday evening, May 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Mortar board.
Decorated mortarboards could be all over the gymnasium at Northwestern High School during graduation in Maple on Friday evening, May 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Conductor leads band.
Michael Hintzman conducts the band during the graduation ceremony at Northwestern High School in Maple on Friday evening, May 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Student plays drums.
Sheila Gregerson plays with the band during the graduation ceremony at Northwestern High School in Maple on Friday evening, May 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Principal talks at podium.
Northwestern High School principal Mark Carlson addresses the class of 2023 during the graduation ceremony in Maple on Friday evening, May 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Grad waits under balloons.
Nvea Gort claps as she waits to pick up her diploma during the graduation ceremony at Northwestern High School in Maple on Friday evening, May 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Grad hugs her mother.
Kathryn Kyle hugs her mom, Sheryl Kyle, before being announced during the graduation ceremony at Northwestern High School in Maple on Friday evening, May 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Graduate walks under balloon arch.
Jase Nelson walks under the balloon arch after receiving his diploma during the graduation ceremony at Northwestern High School in Maple on Friday evening, May 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Grad gives a thumbs up.
Tanner Kaufman gives a thumbs-up before going on stage during the graduation ceremony at Northwestern High School in Maple on Friday evening, May 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Balloons fall on grads.
Graduates toss their mortarboards in the air as balloons fall down on top of the Northwestern High School class of 2023 during the graduation ceremony in Maple on Friday evening, May 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Jed Carlson joined the Superior Telegram in February 2001 as a photographer. He grew up in Willmar, Minnesota. He graduated from Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, then from Minnesota State Moorhead with a major in mass communications with an emphasis in photojournalism.
