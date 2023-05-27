Northwestern High School celebrates the Class of 2023

Family and friends of the 93 seniors at Northwestern High School witnessed them cross the stage, receive their diplomas and graduate Friday night, May 26, in Maple. Cole Lahti and Tieryn Plasch were the student speakers and teacher Laurence Charlier was the guest speaker. It was the final graduation ceremony for Dr. Sara Croney, who is retiring as the distict's superintendent.

Balloons fall down on top of the Northwestern High School class of 2023 during the graduation ceremony in Maple on Friday evening, May 26. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Northwestern Superintendent Dr. Sara Croney greets Jay Ahlin on stage during graduation in Maple on Friday evening, May 26. It was the last graduation ceremony for Dr. Croney, as she will be retiring from the district. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Cole Lahti smiles as he finishes his speech during graduation at Northwestern High School in Maple on Friday evening, May 26. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Decorated mortarboards could be all over the gymnasium at Northwestern High School during graduation in Maple on Friday evening, May 26. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Michael Hintzman conducts the band during the graduation ceremony at Northwestern High School in Maple on Friday evening, May 26. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Sheila Gregerson plays with the band during the graduation ceremony at Northwestern High School in Maple on Friday evening, May 26. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Northwestern High School principal Mark Carlson addresses the class of 2023 during the graduation ceremony in Maple on Friday evening, May 26. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Nvea Gort claps as she waits to pick up her diploma during the graduation ceremony at Northwestern High School in Maple on Friday evening, May 26. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Kathryn Kyle hugs her mom, Sheryl Kyle, before being announced during the graduation ceremony at Northwestern High School in Maple on Friday evening, May 26. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jase Nelson walks under the balloon arch after receiving his diploma during the graduation ceremony at Northwestern High School in Maple on Friday evening, May 26. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Tanner Kaufman gives a thumbs-up before going on stage during the graduation ceremony at Northwestern High School in Maple on Friday evening, May 26. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Graduates toss their mortarboards in the air as balloons fall down on top of the Northwestern High School class of 2023 during the graduation ceremony in Maple on Friday evening, May 26. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram