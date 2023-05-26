99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northwest Wisconsin Lakes Conference celebrates 25 years

Conference provides an opportunity to learn about lake ecology.

Christian Cold with a wood turtle
Christian Cold, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife educator, holds a wood turtle in this undated photo. Cold will be the keynote speaker during the Northwest Wisconsin Lakes Conference on June 23, 2023.
Contributed / Craig Cold
Shelley Nelson
Today at 9:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Northwest Wisconsin Lakes Conference is celebrating a 25-year partnership among lake and river advocates, conservation organizations, natural resource agencies and the University of Wisconsin Extension this year.

Together, they encourage lake stewardship throughout Northwest Wisconsin.

Every year the Northwest Wisconsin Lakes Conference provides an opportunity to learn about lake ecology; updates on invasive species; and provides an opportunity for people involved in protecting water quality a chance to network. This year’s education conference runs from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. June 23 at Spooner High School.

The conference kicks off with a celebration of the partnership’s history and features Christian Cold, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife educator, as the keynote speaker. Cold shares knowledge gained during his 30-plus year career, often with wild or rehabilitated companions.

The remainder of the event will be filled with state and local experts who offer a variety of presentations on topics affecting lakes everywhere.

The conference will be held in-person only at the school, 801 County Highway A.

The event cost $45 and includes snacks and lunch; a reduced $10 registration is available to students.

To register by the June 16 deadline, visit nwwislakesconference.org. After registering, details will be emailed to participants prior to the conference.

For assistance with online registration, contact Jennifer Lutz at 715-483-3300 or Jlutz@wisconsinriverconservancy.org.

Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
