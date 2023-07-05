New officers step up to lead Superior Rotary

SUPERIOR — The Superior Rotary Club welcomed new officers at its June 28 meeting.

The leaders will serve for a year in their positions. The incoming officers include President Sue Heskin, past President Marquise Slay, Secretary Robyn Lings, Treasurer Jim Caesar, President-Elect Linda Cadotte, President Nominee/Club Service/Publicity Dr. William Zimmer, International Service Dr. Bob McClellan, Vocational Service Dan Blank, Membership Amber Zimbrowski, and Community Service James Farkas.

The club, which currently has 67 members, meets every Wednesday at noon at Barkers Island Inn. Members can also attend via a Zoom link on the Rotary Club website, https://superiorrotary.org/. New members are welcome.

The Superior Rotary holds three big fundraisers a year — the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival, which will take place Aug. 25-26; a calendar raffle from October to December and a Craft Beer and Wine event in March. Funds raised provide grants to local organizations and contribute to international projects through Rotary. Visit the Superior Rotary Facebook page or website for additional information.

The Superior Rotary Club, chartered in 1912, was the first to be established in Wisconsin and the 40th to be established worldwide.