Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

New officers step up to lead Superior Rotary

They will serve for a year in the new positions.

Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival practice near Barker's Island
Teams participating in the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival practice near Barker's Island in 2018. The festival is one of three big Rotary fundraisers in Superior.
File / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 3:00 PM

SUPERIOR — The Superior Rotary Club welcomed new officers at its June 28 meeting.

The leaders will serve for a year in their positions. The incoming officers include President Sue Heskin, past President Marquise Slay, Secretary Robyn Lings, Treasurer Jim Caesar, President-Elect Linda Cadotte, President Nominee/Club Service/Publicity Dr. William Zimmer, International Service Dr. Bob McClellan, Vocational Service Dan Blank, Membership Amber Zimbrowski, and Community Service James Farkas.

The club, which currently has 67 members, meets every Wednesday at noon at Barkers Island Inn. Members can also attend via a Zoom link on the Rotary Club website, https://superiorrotary.org/. New members are welcome.

The Superior Rotary holds three big fundraisers a year — the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival, which will take place Aug. 25-26; a calendar raffle from October to December and a Craft Beer and Wine event in March. Funds raised provide grants to local organizations and contribute to international projects through Rotary. Visit the Superior Rotary Facebook page or website for additional information.

The Superior Rotary Club, chartered in 1912, was the first to be established in Wisconsin and the 40th to be established worldwide.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
091721.N.ST.Bus routes.2.JPG
Local
Douglas County panel authorizes pilot program for local roads
37m ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
120821.N.DNT.BlatnikUpdatePIC
Local
Motorists will see lane closures on Blatnik Bridge
3h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
A sister gives a hug to her brother during a parade
Local
Photos and video: A Superior celebration for July 4
4h ago
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
GavelWeb.jpg
Local
Superior gymnastics coach expected to serve at least 20 years
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Race cars speeding on a track while an official waves a green flag.
Sports
A weekend of racing in Superior with Great Lakes Border Battle
1h ago
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
070423.N.ST.Donation carry.jpg
Local
Superior businesses highlight giving during open house
10h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
A fawn investigates the plants its mother is eating
Northland Outdoors
Natural Connections: Fawn feeding frenzy
22h ago
 · 
By  Emily Stone