Neighbors meet for National Night Out at 4 Corners Store

TOWN OF SUPERIOR — National Night Out at 4 Corners Store was a time to socialize.

“A lot of people don’t know their neighbors anymore and they don’t get together. This gives them the opportunity to get together and meet their neighbors.” said store owner Raquel Stockey.

River Melcher, 8, of the town of Oakland, enjoys a bite of fresh-spun cotton candy during the National Night Out event at 4 Corners Store on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

The event included snow cones, a dunk tank, fire trucks, race cars and face painting. Members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office accepted donations of school supplies for the Superior School District. Rodeo royalty handed out cotton candy. The Pattison Park Lions Club served food.

For Tony Thompson, who lives a mile from the store, the best part was seeing the people. “It’s fantastic,” he said.

“We’re regulars,” said Brian Love, of South Range. “It’s cool for the kids. It’s a time to see people you live next door to and don’t get to see.”

Bryson Baker, 3, holds a fire hat as he waves a yellow balloon next to a race car. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Rodeo Queen Hallie Stalvig, left, of the town of Superior, watches Carrie Kinnear, president of the Great Northern Classic Rodeo, makes cotton candy. The rodeo takes place Labor Day weekend at the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Stacy Melcher, of Oakland, said the night was about getting everybody together as a community. “I love seeing all the fundraising for schools and all the different departments. It’s just good to get out and see everybody,” she said.

The night out was spearheaded by 4 Corners Store, but manager Janine Laitinen said it’s a group effort. “We all work together; it’s a big team,” she said. “We help each other out.”

Janine Laitenen, manager of 4 Corners Store, from left, hands a snow cone to Braxton Thompson, 8, of the town of Superior, as his grandfather, Tony Thompson, stands behind. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Douglas County sheriff's deputy Mackenzie Ohm, from left, puts school supplies donated by Tyler Seybold and his son, Teddy Seybold, 6, into the back of an SUV. As part of the celebration, people were encouraged to bring school supplies for the Superior School District. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

The gathering was also a time to say goodbye to the store dog, Odie. The 5-year-old English mastiff, who grew up alongside the children in the area, died six days before the event.

“Odie was very much loved, he was respected and the local community was really brokenhearted that he had passed. He was the community dog,” said June Lorimor, of Oakland.

Savannah Schuelke, of South Range, said her daughter, Kyah, 7, liked seeing Odie in the store and they always tried to give him treats. “Everywhere we went, everybody fell in love with him,” Stockey said.

Front to back, Dylan Schultz, Kyah Schuelke, 7, and Savannah Schuelke, holding Brayden Schultz, 11 months, take a moment to remember Odie, the English mastiff who was the shop dog at 4 Corners Store. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

When asked what she would remember most about the 215-pound dog, 7-year-old Micah Melcher said, “That he was our friend.”

A memorial for Odie was set up at a table, between the snow cones and cotton candy, complete with flowers and a guest book for people to write down memories of the store dog. Stokey said a lot of people have reached out since Odie’s death.

“I figured we’d best, we should do something like this for everybody because it’s their loss, too,” she said.

The store owner said she plans to start a fund in Odie’s name to help local children, because he loved kids. People can watch the 4 Corners Store Facebook page for information on the memorial fund.

Lilly Lorimor, 10, front left, and her brother, Jackson, 8, front right, of the town of Superior, hula hoop to the cheers of their mother, Jennifer Lorimor, center, and, to her right, grandparents June and Bruce Lorimor. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram