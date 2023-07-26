Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Neighbors connect during National Night Out

A number of events are planned in Superior, complete with free food and games. There's still time to register block parties.

080522.N.ST.NNO Helicopter hall.JPG
People line up to look inside a Life Link III helicopter and talk with flight paramedic Tanner Arthaud, right, during a National Night Out event at the Bennett Fire Hall on Aug. 2, 2022.
Maria Lockwood / 2022 File / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 3:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Get ready to party Tuesday, Aug. 1 as National Night Out celebrates 40 years of bringing neighbors together. A number of free parties are planned in Superior, and there’s still time to register additional get-togethers.

The National Night Out organization calls the annual celebration a “community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.”

“These events are wonderful opportunities for neighbors to get to know each other,” said Bradley Jago, Public Information Officer with the Superior Police Department.

Officers plan to stop by every block party they are made aware of.

Thw 2023 National Night Out events include the following:

  • Bartley Manor and Woodlawn Way,  3920 Tower Ave., from 3-5 p.m.
  • Zion Lutheran Church, 2022 E. Second St., will be serving free hot dogs, root beer floats and offering games for the kids from 5-7 p.m.
  • Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Billings Park, 1924 Wyoming Ave., from 5-7 p.m.
  • Concordia Lutheran Church, 1708 John Ave., will host a free picnic on the lawn starting at 6 p.m.
  • Four Corners Store, 6383 S. County Road A, will host a National Night Out event from 5-7 p.m. There will be free food, race cars, a dunk tank and raffles. Community members are invited to stuff the squad car with school supplies for the Superior School District.

People interested in throwing a block party can register their National Night Out events online at https://natw.org/. They should also email jagob@ci.superior.wi.us to make the police department aware of the event so officers can attend. A full list of block parties will be advertised on the Superior Police Department Facebook page Monday, July 31.

