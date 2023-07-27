Minnesota man faces 6 felony charges in child sex assault case

SUPERIOR — A Minnesota man accused of child sex assault was bound over for arraignment in Douglas County Circuit Court on Wednesday, July 26.

Wayne Dale Hughes, 40, of Marble, Minnesota, faces six felony counts related to the alleged assaults.

Wayne Dale Hughes Contributed / Douglas County Jail

Cash bail of $50,000 was set for Hughes, and he was ordered to have no contact with the victims and no unsupervised contact with minors. He remained in custody at the Douglas County Jail on Thursday, July 27.

Detective Russ Milroy of the Superior Police Department was assigned to investigate a report that included child forensic interviews with the victims. The children made reference to incidents that reportedly took place in a Superior residence, the criminal complaint said.

The most serious offense Hughes is facing, first-degree sexual assault of a child, is a Class B felony carrying a maximum sentence of 60 years of imprisonment. His next court appearance was set for Oct. 13.