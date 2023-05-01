Mental Health Awareness Month kicks off in Douglas County

SUPERIOR — May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Local activities will include a mental health awareness night, mental health first aid sessions and ongoing support groups for peers and families.

The second annual Superior Mental Health Awareness Night takes place from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Wessman Arena. The inaugural event drew 130 people, according to Chrissy Barnard, president of NAMI Lake Superior South Shore (formerly NAMI Douglas County). The event featuring local resource tables, speakers, arts and crafts for the kids and a free dinner is open to all.

NAMI Lake Superior South Shore encompasses Douglas, Ashland and Bayfield counties.

“They can get resources and find out that they’re not alone out there, and that we’re here to provide support. There’s lots of community out there that cares,” Barnard said. “Douglas County is a small community, but we’re very supportive of one another, I feel, and we collaborate well together.”

She called it a good first step, whether people are looking for information or want to raise their awareness.

Free mental health first aid training will be offered twice during the month. Each standalone session takes place from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. with lunch and refreshments included. The training is available Thursday, May 4, at Superior Public Library, 1530 Tower Ave., and May 12 at Memorial Medical Center, 1615 Maple Lane, Ashland.

“It lets you know how to approach someone in a crisis and how to help them and it gives you a tool, like the ALGEE (approach, listen, give reassurance, encourage professional help, encourage self-help) steps, on how to help someone in crisis,” Barnard said.

Following the course, participants will be able to recognize signs and symptoms of mental health and substance use challenges; understand how to interact with a person in crisis; know how to connect a person with help; and how to use self-care tools and techniques.

Registration is available at https://bit.ly/41REaCD . Call Tracy Henegar at 715-395-1426 for more information.

Activities and support