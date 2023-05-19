Memorial Day weekend activities planned for 2023

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Memorial Day is right around the corner and there are many events planned throughout Douglas County to honor service members.

Gordon

The Gordon-Wascott Historical Society hosts three days of activities during Memorial Day. In addition, the Gordon Depot and Whalen House museums will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The historic Meffert House cabin in Gordon, located just across Finstad Bridge, has been raised to put in a new foundation. Visitors can tour the site and learn about the restoration work underway during an open house from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 28. Contributed / Brian Finstad

Saturday, May 27: Historian Brian Finstad will lead a historic walking tour of downtown Gordon beginning at 2 p.m. Meet at the Gordon Depot. Free. Donations accepted.

From 4-7 p.m., enjoy wine tasting and music on the deck of the Gordon Depot and brats, hot dogs and games on the deck of the Whalen House Museum.

Sunday, May 28: An open house takes place from 1-3 p.m. at the historic Meffert House, 14298 S. Finstad Drive, hosted by Elyse and Heath Jensen.

Monday, May 29: Doug MacDonald will lead a historical tour of the Gordon Cemetery immediately following the 9 a.m. Lockman Jensen American Legion Post 499 service.

Superior

Saturday, May 27

A free Memorial Day Weekend Community Picnic and Salute to Military takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Richard I Bong Veterans Historical Center, rain or shine. The event, co-hosted by the Douglas County Veterans Office, will include a military vehicle show, bounce house, K-9 demonstration, M-60 tank viewing, inflatable submarine and other family friendly activities. Visitors can also enjoy free admission to the museum. A picnic lunch starts at 11 a.m. and goes until the food runs out. Open to all.

Memorial Day services May 29

Richard I. Bong American Legion Post 435, Superior

A Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. in Veterans’ Circle at Greenwood Cemetery, 8402 Tower Ave., Superior. The main presentation will be given by American Legion Post 435, TREA Chapter 119 Honor Guard and the Royal Canadian Legion. Emcee will be Post 435 Commander Butch Liebaert. There will be a presentation of wreaths by local organizations and an address by Post 435 Adjutant Troy Magnuson. Golf carts will be available for those with limited mobility; a handicapped accessible portable restroom will also be available.

Bong-Hofstedt American Legion Post 409, Poplar

The post will hold services at the following cemeteries:

9 a.m., Lakeside Cemetery

9:30 a.m., Maple Cemetery

10 a.m., Blueberry Cemetery

10:30 a.m., Brule Cemetery

11 a.m., Highland Cemetery

11:30 a.m., Lake Nebagamon Cemetery

noon, Hawthorne Cemetery

12:30 p.m., Poplar Cemetery.

Due to the schedule and distance between cemeteries, Post members will arrive, conduct the ceremony and depart immediately.