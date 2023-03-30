'MasterPeeps' sought for Superior art show

SUPERIOR — Fairlawn Mansion will host the sweetest art contest in the area this spring.

The Northland Peeps Art Show is seeking tasteful and tasty creations from the public. Anyone can enter their own sugary masterPeeps in the running for prizes and glory. Entry is free and the contest is open to all ages. The challenge is that the work must be covered in sugar coated marshmallow Peeps.

The driving force behind the event is JoAnn Jardine of Studio One Photography. She drew her inspiration for the art show, in part, from a similar event held by the Racine Art Museum. Instead of driving 13 hours round trip to bring a Peeps piece to Racine, Jardine decided to launch a show closer to home.

Superior Public Museums Executive Director Megan Meyer said she was happy to host it at Fairlawn.

“I thought it’d be super fun. Something different,” Meyer said. “A fun way to engage the community as well."

It was a brand new concept for the museum director, who had to look it up online.

“I had never seen Peep art before. It is quite fascinating. There’s some awesome artwork out there,” Meyer said.

Her 4-year-old son has already built his own Peeps piece for the show, based on the Statue of Liberty. His won’t be the only sugary creation on display.

Jardine brought her nearly-completed Peeps art to Fairlawn Mansion on Tuesday, March 28 for a photo shoot. The sweet snowscape features a pink bunny musher with a team of sled chicks, laced together with licorice.

JoAnn Jardine glues Peeps eggs back onto her snowscape at Fairlawn Mansion on Tuesday, March 28. The Superior photographer said she had to special order the white eggs to create the snowy mushing scene. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

It took a bit of work to line up the right Peeps for the job, Jardine said. She had to special order the white eggs for the snow. The large musher bunny was a fortunate find at Target in Duluth. Jardine bought two, just in case of a Peeps accident. She tapped Sweeden Sweets to find the right licorice for the job. The Superior photographer searched for pine tree Peeps to dot across the landscape, but was unable to find any of the Christmas-themed goodies.

She made sure to purchase a few extra packs of Peeps for the project.

“Well, you’ve gotta eat some,” Jardine said.

The art show will be held at Fairlawn Mansion and Museum from 2-5 p.m. April 8 during the annual A Children’s Home Easter event. Each contestant will receive one free pass to the event, which includes crafts, games, an egg hunt and a visit from the Easter bunny. The sweet art will remain on display at the museum until April 16.

Entries must be completed online. Peeps art can be delivered to the mansion between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 6. Each art piece must measure no larger than 20 inches wide by 20 inches long and no more than 25 inches tall. It may be two-dimensional or three-dimensional, but must be free standing. It must be finished on all sides (except the bottom) with no cardboard or other base materials showing. One entry per person, family or group.

Prizes will be awarded for people’s choice, under 12, individual and family/group categories. Celebrity judges will include FOX 21 news anchor Dan Hanger and artist and educator Sterling Rathsack.

Visit Superior Public Museums for contest details, rules and entry forms.

JoAnn Jardine glues a licorice harness onto her Peeps artwork on Tuesday, March 28, at Fairlawn Mansion. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram