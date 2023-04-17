99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Maple School District thanks outgoing board members

The board also discussed mental health initiatives and approved nonrenewal notices for several staff members at its April 10 meeting.

Maria Lockwood
Today at 2:19 PM

MAPLE — The Maple School Board heard an update on mental health training, recognized student achievement and said goodbye to three board members at its April 10 meeting.

Mental health initiatives

Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) suicide prevention training for all teachers in the district and two community events focused on mental health were provided through a two-year grant the mental health team received from the Department of Public Instruction, according to Northwestern High School guidance counselor Breena Kroll.

“All are certified in how to recognize signs of suicide and what to do if someone in their classroom or community are showing signs they might be having suicidal thoughts,” Kroll said.

The team is working to secure a grant in the next round. They hope to expand the program by training paraeducators, food service workers, bus drivers and even some high school students. According to the Youth Behavior Risk Survey, which students in grades six through 12 fill out, students are more likely to talk to students first before they’re go to an adult.

“So it’s important students know what to do,” Kroll said.

The steps they can take are simple, but not easy. Similar to CPR, Kroll said, “the more people who are trained in CPR, the more people who can be saved.”

Making parents aware is important, said board member Gail Saari. She applauded the group for the work they’re doing.

“Just identifying the warning signals that are out there is a big thing,” Saari said.

“And knowing what to do,” Kroll said.

Approval items

  • The board approved an overnight field trip for four FFA students to attend the state career development contest in Madison April 26-27.
  • The board approved final nonrenewal notices for the 2023-2024 school year for middle school health, secondary math, secondary science and high school/middle school social studies teachers.
Students noted

A number of young musicians were recognized by the board. Northwestern High School students who took part in the Northwestern Wisconsin Music Association High School All-Conference Concert Band included Trevy Amundson, Lawson Burkhart, Oscar Danz, Riley Eberhardt, Francesca Germano, Anneka Hoegen, Mark Jarman, Nye Kovaleski, Reid Kreuser, Katie Kyle, Citori Larson, Maya Siddiqui, Mateo Stauffenecker and Emma Walman.

Northwestern Middle School students who took part in the Northwestern Wisconsin Music Association Middle School All-Conference Concert Band included Liam Gort, Ellie Hanson, Aden Hubbard, A.J. Ketola, Jaylynne Lawler, Jayton Wright, Shyanne Xiong.

Four of the middle schoolers — Gort, Hanson, Lawler and Xiong  — also played with the UMD Junior High School Honor Band.

District Administrator Sara Croney told the board that Lakehead Constructors delivered an excess of $5,000 worth of steel to be used for students projects in the high school technical education department.

“This will have a huge impact given the rising cost of steel and increased enrollment in our metals and manufacturing courses,” she said.

Student representatives to the board said that prom was set for April 29 and the Senior Honor Banquet for May 1.

Thanks given

Three new school board members will be seated May 8: Daniel Cowley of Lake Nebagamon, Katherine Brunette of Poplar and Vince Hursh of Maple. Outgoing members Brian Johnson, who served three years, President Danna Livingston-Matherly, who served nine years, and Saari, who will leave the board after 24 consecutive years, were thanked for their service.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve for nine years, and I think I can safely say that the three of us are looking very forward to fresh people in our seats,” Livingston-Matherly said.

Saari was presented with a plaque made by Tiger Manufacturing students, delivered by her daughter and granddaughter. Parent involvement is vital at all ages, she said.

“I wouldn’t do anything different,” Saari said. “I’m glad my children and grandchildren are here.”

She encouraged incoming board members to ask questions, vote what’s in their heart and keep students at the forefront of all decision making.

“All the kids in the school district, that’s how I feel,” Saari said.

