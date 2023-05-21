Make Music Day returns to Superior

SUPERIOR — Make Music Superior will return for its second year with more than 20 free, live musical events on June 21.

Sponsored by Siggy's Musical Garden and Superior Porchfest, Make Music Superior is part of Make Music Day, a global celebration that takes place on the summer solstice each year and brings people of all ages and skill levels together to make music. More than 100 U.S. cities will host thousands of Make Music performances during the 2023 event.

Make Music Day began in France in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique, and has spread to over 1,000 cities across 120 countries, according to a news release. Completely different from a typical musical festival, Make Music Day concerts are performed by anyone who wants to take part and enjoyed by everyone who wants to attend. From classical to folk, hip hop to opera, Latin jazz to punk rock, live music of all kinds happens on streets, sidewalks, porches, plazas, parks, gardens, store fronts and other public spaces on the longest day of the year.

Last year, more than 18 concerts were given for Make Music Superior and even more are expected this year, the news release said. Highlights of Make Music Superior will include:



Flower Pot Music held at six Superior Parks.

Music held on porches throughout the city.

Paddle board music held at NorthShore SUP.

Musicians performing at storefronts, in parks and on street corners.

An instrument drive and distribution will take place at one of the venues, to be announced.

Any musician, amateur or professional, young or old, is invited to take part by signing up at Makemusicday.org/Superior; registration closes on June 20. Businesses, buildings, schools, churches, homeowners, etc. can register to offer their outdoor spaces as concert locations.

Citywide performances begin at 11 a.m. and continue until 9 p.m. Performances typically last one hour, according to the news release.