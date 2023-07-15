Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!




Looking for lead: Superior utility inspects water system

The EPA requires water utilities to develop an inventory of materials used in water systems as the first step to get the lead out.

Wastewater treatment
Superior Water, Light and Power is undergoing an inventory of materials used in its water system to comply with the EPA's Lead and Copper Rule after it was revised in 2022.
Jed Carlson / 2017 File / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 8:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Superior Water Light and Power is conducting a water service line inventory to determine what materials were used in its water system.

The inventory is the first step to meet new rules established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to get the lead out of America’s drinking water systems.

“Once we have that information, we’ll be partnering up with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to develop a plan and timeline to remove all lead services throughout the city of Superior,” said Luther Kemp, supervisor of technical services with SWL&P. “What we know is it has been in use from 1890 until 1986 when it was officially band nationwide.”

Kemp gave a presentation to the city council July 5 with the goal of enlisting the city’s help.

As the only private water utility in the state of Wisconsin, it will be critical for the utility to work with the city to benefit consumers affected by the EPA’s new rule, said Joscelyn Skandel, SWL&P’s manager of regulatory compliance, policy and rates.

Under the new Lead and Copper Rule, the inventory of service line materials must be completed by Oct. 16, 2024. The EPA’s new guidance will assist water systems in developing and maintaining service line inventories and support notifications to consumers served by lead pipes. It will also facilitate investment of $15 billion in funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to remove lead pipes from water systems.

The company is committed to replacing their portion of the infrastructure, Kemp said. However, the utility is only responsible for the service lines that run to curb shut-off valves,which means consumers would be responsible for replacing lead service lines that run from the valve to the meter. The estimated replacement costs are $5,000 to $10,000.

Kemp said SWL&P has about 10,000 private connections and roughly 40% may have lead service lines. Lead pipes were used heavily from 1908-1938; after that copper pipe was used primarily, he said.

Inspections on about 250 miles of water service pipe and private connections are currently underway with a goal of completing the inventory by Sept. 30, 2024, Kemp said.

“Walk me through this from a homeowner’s standpoint,” said Council President Nicholas Ledin. “I find out I have lead pipes. Are you coming in to replace my lead pipes and then billing me? Or is it up to me to hire a plumber to come in? What is the process for the homeowner that finds out they have lead pipes?”

That process hasn’t been determined and wouldn’t be required until 2025, Kemp said. The company is working with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to help property owners apply for funding with the DNR to reduce the cost of private service line replacements.

Mayor Jim Paine clarified the intent is to allow property owners to take out a loan to replace their portion of the service line and up to 50% of the loan would be forgiven.

Currently, the state’s rules don’t allow funding to run through a private utility, Skandel said, and SWL&P's goal of partnering with the city would be to allow customers to access loans that would be 50% forgivable.

Once the total of all private replacements is known, Skandel said that information will be turned over to the DNR, which will determine what percentage of the utility’s lead service lines must be replaced in a given year.

Next steps include SWL&P applying for funding; the city developing and adopting an ordinance; and the city establishing a contract with SWL&P and solidifying the partnership to assist property owners, Kemp said.

“What would the ordinance say?” Paine asked.

“Basically, that if your service line is found to be lead, it will be removed,” Kemp said. Once SWL&P removes lead pipes on its side of the water system, he said property owners in that area would be required to replace private lead service lines.

“I’m in support of this work for a number of health reasons,” said Councilor Garner Moffat. “I just want to mention that lead pipes in your house would be separate from this. This is the service line going to your house so some people will still have lead pipes in their homes.”

Lead exposure can seriously harm a child's health. Adverse effects include brain and nervous system damage; slow growth and development; and problems with learning, behavior, hearing and speech, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’re also very committed to drinking water safety,” Kemp said. Water, which is tested regularly, is treated to prevent lead from dissolving into the water from pipes.

For more information about the water service line inventory, go to swlp.com or call 715-394-2200 to arrange an inspection of individual service lines at the meter. The inspection takes about 5 to 10 minutes, but an adult must be present to allow access.

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
