Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: The founders of Gordon

Archive Dive is a monthly podcast hosted by reporter Maria Lockwood. Episodes dip into the archives of historic events, people and places in Superior and Douglas County with local historians.

A historical photo of a wife and husband.
Sarah Gordon, left, and Antoine Gordon.
Contributed / Brian Finstad, Gordon-Wascott Historical Society
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 6:00 AM

This month’s episode of Archive Dive focuses on Antoine and Sarah Gordon, who founded the town of Gordon. The couple played a key role in growing the community following the end of the fur trade era. Their 1858 log cabin, which served as a home, hotel and trading post for the stage coach line, is listed on the Wisconsin Register of Historic Places.

Telegram reporter Maria Lockwood is joined by Antoine and Sarah’s great-great-grandson Doug MacDonald, as well as Brian Finstad — both of the Gordon-Wascott Historical Society — as MacDonald shares stories of Antoine and Sarah that were passed along in his family.

Historical photo of a trading post.
A historical photo of the trading post in Gordon.
Contributed / Brian Finstad, Gordon-Wascott Historical Society

Antoine (pronounced An-twine) was born in 1812 in Sandy Lake, Minnesota and died in 1907. Sarah was born in 1827 in Burnett County, Wisconsin and died in 1911. They met on Madeline Island, married in 1843 and went on to have three daughters and two sons.

Antoine was community-minded and involved in many things, including as a storekeeper in Gordon. He founded a mission that became the Catholic Church. He also started the first school in Gordon. This, despite the fact that he didn’t have much schooling of his own.

“He really only had not even a six-month education, but yet, he spoke five languages,” says MacDonald. “Latin, Sioux, Chippewa, English, French.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What brought Antoine and Sarah to the Gordon area?

“He was up and down the St. Croix River trading in years past,” says MacDonald. “He thought that it (Gordon area) was a choice spot apparently and apparently, it was.”

Finstad jokes that Antoine and Sarah “founded the best town in Douglas County.”

“I think they are some of the most interesting historical figures of the area,” says Finstad. “In their time, they had wide influence. They were so well-connected, if not related, to people in sort of fur-trade era society and the local native communities. Their story is just an interesting story. They moved around a lot and they were well-connected and had a lot of interesting events.”

A historical photo of a man wearing a headdress.
A historical photo of Father Phillip Gordon, grandson of Antoine and Sarah Gordon.
Contributed / Brian Finstad, Gordon-Wascott Historical Society

New episodes of Archive Dive are published monthly. Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. If you have an idea for a topic you’d like to see covered, email Maria Lockwood at  mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.

A historical image of an arch in a small town.
A historical photo of the arch in Gordon, Wis.
Contributed / Brian Finstad, Gordon-Wascott Historical Society
A historical image of a downtown street.
A historical photo of a street scene in Gordon, Wis.
Contributed / Brian Finstad, Gordon-Wascott Historical Society
Archive_Dive-2022-ART-1080x720.jpg
Archive Dive is a monthly history podcast hosted by Superior Telegram reporter Maria Lockwood.

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Spartan logo_4.jpg
Local
Superior School Board appoints new member
June 13, 2023 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
101319.O.DNT.CampGrouseC4.jpg
Local
Campfires banned in Boundary Waters as fire danger grows with drought
June 13, 2023 10:23 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Two women pose outside the shop they own
Local
Weeping Willow makes the move to Superior
June 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2771524+082316.N.ST_.Missinne1.jpg
Local
Hundreds of people apply for Superior landscaping program
June 12, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Player covers face after loss.
Prep
Prep softball: Superior falls in state championship game
June 10, 2023 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Knock on door leads to robbery; 2 Wentworth boys go missing
June 09, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DouglasCountyCourtGavel1.jpg
Local
Second man charged in connection with Superior overdose death
June 12, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood