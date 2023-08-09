Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 9

News Local

Listen: Remembering Bud Grant, Part 1

Granddaughter and former Northern News Now anchor Natalie Grant joins us for the first episode in a two-part series looking back on the life of Superior native and legendary Vikings coach Bud Grant.

Family members posing by jackets and a bust at a memorial service for their grandfather.
Natalie Grant, second from the left, poses with family members near items honoring her grandfather Bud Grant during a public memorial service at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on May 21, 2023.
Contributed / Natalie Grant
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Today at 6:00 AM

This month's episode of Archive Dive features the first part of a two-part series looking back on the life of the legendary Bud Grant. Digital Producer Dan Williamson fills in this month as he's joined by one of Grant's grandchildren, Natalie Grant, currently a reporter/multimedia journalist at KXLY-TV (ABC) in Spokane, Washington, and a former Northern News Now anchor/reporter in Duluth/Superior. Natalie is the daughter of the late Bruce Grant, a former Minnesota Duluth quarterback.

Born Harry Peter Grant, Jr., on May 20, 1927 in Superior, Bud Grant is remembered as a Hall of Fame coach who guided the Minnesota Vikings for 18 seasons, including four Super Bowl appearances. On March 11, 2023, Grant passed away at the age of 95. May 21 — the day after what would have been his 96th birthday — numerous friends, fans and family members memorialized him at a public celebration of life at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Archive_Dive-2022-ART-1080x720.jpg
Archive Dive is a monthly history podcast hosted by Superior Telegram reporter Maria Lockwood.

The Vikings first NFL season was in 1961 and Grant would become the team’s head coach in 1967, retiring in 1983, but coming out of retirement for one more season in 1985. In 1994, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 2023 season marks the first since 1966 without Grant directly connected to the Vikings, either as the head coach, former coach or consultant.

"He was grandpa to me," says Natalie Grant. "Honestly, he was a stoic guy, but he also loved a smile and loved to laugh. He loved his family more than anything. But, yeah, for me, he was just grandpa. I was born in 1996, and he was inducted into the (Pro Football) Hall of Fame a couple of years before that, so I kind of missed in my lifetime of him being this big NFL coach in a sense, and so to me, I didn't quite realize how big of a deal he was to the state of Minnesota until I was a lot older."

A grandfather and his granddaughter posing in a living room.
Natalie Grant, right, and her grandfather, former Minnesota Vikings head coach Bud Grant pose for a photo. Bud Grant passed away March 11, 2023 at the age of 95.
Contributed / Natalie Grant
Bud Grant
Superior native and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Bud Grant, left, looks at the Hometown Hall of Famer plaque given to Superior High School by the Hall of Fame in 2013. Grant, a legendary Superior Central High School athlete and Minnesota Vikings head coach, died on March 11, 2023, at the age of 95.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

The Vikings were a big part of his amazing life filled with athletic achievements, but there was more to his life than football. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and an avid outdoorsman, spending as much time as he could at his cabin in Gordon. What he was most passionate about though was a large family. Bud and his wife, Pat, had six children and from there, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Some of the family members, including Natalie, eventually found their way to the Northland.

"That's something that my grandpa and I really connected on whenever I would go visit him out at his cabin in Gordon. We'd sit and we'd talk, and he'd share stories about growing up in Superior and how the city looked a lot different than it did now. "

A family gathered in a backyard for a photo
Natalie Grant, lower right, and members of her family pose with her grandfather Bud Grant, lower left, outdoors at her grandfather's home during a Christmas gathering in Bloomington, Minn.
Contributed / Natalie Grant

In this podcast, Natalie shares many special stories and memories of her grandfather, including the best advice he ever gave her.

A woman poses next a statue of her grandfather at a football stadium.
Natalie Grant poses next to a statue of her grandfather Bud Grant at IG Field in Winnipeg, Manitoba. IG Field is the home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. Bud Grant coached the Blue Bombers from 1957 through 1966, leading them to four Grey Cup titles. He became the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League in 1967.
Contributed / Natalie Grant

"You learn more when listening rather than talking," says Natalie Grant. "That's something that I really try to apply in a lot of situations in my life, especially being a journalist. That, I think is something that has been really impactful for me in my life."

Maria returns next month for part two of our series. She’ll be joined by another NNN alum, longtime sportscaster and current Communicating Arts senior lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Superior Tom Hansen as they “dive” into more about the great Bud Grant.

New episodes of Archive Dive are published monthly. Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. If you have an idea for a topic you’d like to see covered, email Maria Lockwood at  mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.

A father and mother standing next to their football player son.
A vintage photo shows, from left, Natalie Grant's grandfather, Bud Grant; her grandmother, Pat Grant; and her father, Bruce Grant, on the sidelines during a Minnesota Duluth football game in the 1980s. Bruce Grant was the Bulldogs' starting quarterback for three seasons from 1981-1983. He passed away from brain cancer on July 24, 2018 at the age of 57.
Contributed / Grant family

Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Dan Williamson joined the Duluth News Tribune in June 2021 where he's involved in digital content such as video, photos and podcasts. Previously, he worked in television broadcasting as a Sports Director/Anchor at WDIO-TV in Duluth, Sports Director/Anchor in Bismarck, N.D., News and Sports Anchor at KSAX-TV in Alexandria, and Reporter/Photographer/Editor with the syndicated show "Life to the Max" in Eden Prairie. He was also the Development Director for the Duluth Salvation Army. Williamson grew up in Alexandria, graduated from St. Cloud State University and has lived in Duluth since 2012.
