News Local

Lions Club preps for Brule bash

The annual event includes a trail run and chicken barbecue.

Brule 2 and 5 Miler race.jpg
Runners follow Afterhours Road in Brule during the Brule 2 and 5 Miler race in 2019. The race, a fundraiser for Brule River Lions Club scholarships, will take place Aug. 13.
Contributed / Shari Olson
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 7:00 AM

BRULE — Celebrate while supporting the community during a series of events Aug. 13. Visitors can jog past beautiful scenery, enjoy slow-roasted chicken and discover rummage sale treasures.

“All three events kind of feed off each other. It gets the whole community together. Everybody gets something to do that day,” said Kevin Mackie, of Brule.

Hosted by the Brule River Lions Club, proceeds from the meal and race will help those in need. If a family suffers a fire or property loss, or if they need gas money for emergency medical care, the organization helps them out. The Lions also provide annual scholarships to local graduates and take on projects such as funding new playground equipment.

Brule Lions.jpg
Members of the Brule River Lions Club pose at the pavilion in the Brule town park following the district governor's dinner June 25.
Contributed / Shari Olson

“It’s a giving club. It’s a feel good story, you know ... that’s what it’s all about — just providing for the community,” said President Gary Aho.

The Brule River Lions Club, founded in 1958, has been holding its annual chicken barbecue at the park in downtown Brule for decades. It’s their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“I’ve lived in Brule all my life and I remember as a young child it was going on,” Aho said.

The barbecue is a precision event, with members crewing a series of grates on a long grill. They move the chicken halves slowly down the line, basting them as they go. By the end, the meat has spent roughly two hours cooking and is nearly fall-off-the-bone tender.

Add corn on the cob, a roll and a beverage. Takeouts are available, or eat at the park. The Lions Club typically starts serving at 11 a.m., Aho said, but they’re hoping to plate up the first chicken about a half-hour early this year so racers can refuel. Chicken will be available until they sell out. Cost is $15 a plate.

Brule 2 and 5 Miler race_2.jpg
Runners pace along the AfterHours Ski Trail during the Brule 2 and 5 Miler race in 2019.
Contributed / Shari Olson

Taking to the trail

A Brule 2 and 5 Miler race was added 24 years ago, with all the proceeds earmarked for annual scholarships the Lions Club gives out. The race, which travels along the Afterhours Road and ski trail, once drew as many as 100 participants, but race director Shari Olson said last year there were 25.

It’s a beautiful trail, according to those who have run it.

“The trail, the Afterhours trails are fantastic,” said John Lindberg, of Lake Nebagamon. “Anytime a run can incorporate some trails, I’m a big fan of that.” He said he also enjoys being able to take a dip in the Brule River after the race is done.

Jarrow Wahman, co-owner of the Austin-Jarrow running store in Duluth, first ran the race in 2010 and netted first place with a time of 29:13. He's been running it ever since, drawn back by the course, the laid-back atmosphere and the people.

It's a giving club. It's a feel good story, you know ... that's what it's all about — just providing for the community.
Gary Aho, president, Brule River Lions Club

"The course is fun and beautiful," Wahman said. "The people who've put on the race over the years are very welcoming."

Participants can expect to have a fun time while supporting the Lions. “I know they do good work and they’re very community involved. We’re happy to help out,” Lindberg said.

His employer, Minnesuing Acres, pays entry fees for employees who want to take part in the Brule 2 and 5 Miler and the annual Dragin’ Tail Run/Walk in Lake Nebagamon, which is held around July 4.

Olson said it’s important to keep the Brule event going.

“Our regulars seem to enjoy it and look forward to it,” she said. “And we’re just trying to, again, build a sense of community.”

The entry fee for the race is $15, and those who preregister will be guaranteed a shirt.

“It is the one race in the area that we still keep at an affordable price,” Olson said.

Entries must be sent via snail mail or filled out at the event. No online registration is available. Visit the Brule 2 and 5 Miler Facebook page for race information and entry forms. The race begins at 9 a.m. with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. Leashed dogs are allowed and the 2-mile course is stroller friendly.

People can round out the day with a canoe trip down the Brule River, walking through the Price of War veterans memorial, playing in the park or browsing through rummage sale goods. Mackie said funds raised from the rummage sale, which will be held in the Brule Town Hall, will go to preserving the Waino Pioneer Chapel .

Aslyn and Mackie.jpg
Brule River Lions Club members Duane Aslyn, left, and Kevin Mackie sit in the pavilion at the Brule town park July 25.
Contributed / Shari Olson

Members needed

The Brule River Lions Club are seeking more members to continue their work.

“Just come and join the group and do good for the community,” Mackie said.

Members come from throughout the county, including Superior. Meetings take place at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month in the Brule park pavilion or the town hall, depending on the weather. All are welcome.

“It’s a great club. It’s very fulfilling to join and all the giving that we do,” Aho said.

