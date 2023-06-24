Library Happenings: Randy Christensen performs for kids July 13

SUPERIOR — If you’re looking for summer fun, Superior Public Library has you covered.

Join us Thursday, June 29 at 2 p.m. for a puppet show with Corcoran Puppets and enjoy their take on the classic tale “Three Billy Goats Gruff.” Why won’t that troll take a bath? Will Bart, Bill, and Bob ever get to eat the green grass in the meadow again? Find out in this fun version of the traditional tale. This program is free and open to all.

CHECK OUT THE TELEGRAM'S ARCHIVE DIVE PODCAST







Is your child looking for the opportunity to read books and discuss them with other eager readers? Join our Bookworms Book Club especially for kids and join our monthly discussion. We’ll meet Friday, June 30 at 4 p.m. to discuss “The Tale of Despereaux” by Kate DiCamillo, the Newbery-award winning story of a mouse who is in love with music, a rat who lives in the darkness and covets a world filled with light, and a slow-witted serving girl who harbors a simple, impossible wish. These three characters embark on a journey that will lead them down into a horrible dungeon, up into a glittering castle, and ultimately, into each other’s lives. Read the book and join us for the discussion.

Our Adult Book Club selection for July is “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi, the unforgettable New York Times best-seller about two half-sisters — one sold into slavery, the other married to a British slaver. The book traces the generations of family who follow as the legacy of slavery is fully revealed in light of the present day. Book Club will meet July 6 at 10:30 a.m. and July 27 at 6 p.m., so you can pick the time that works best for your schedule. If you can't make it to the in-person meeting but would like to participate virtually, email mehlel@superiorlibrary.org for more information. Request a copy of the book using the online catalog or call to reserve a copy.

Visit our branch libraries for great events all summer long. Storytime will be held at our Lake Nebagamon branch on July 3 and at our Solon Springs branch on July 6, both at 10:30 a.m. We’ll hold a special Capturing the Memories Storytime with the ADRC at Solon Springs on July 10 at 4:30 p.m., where we’ll read a story, make a craft, and have a snack. And if your child enjoys crafts, they won’t want to miss KidCrafts at Solon Springs on July 17 and Lake Nebagamon on July 20, where we’ll transform recycled CDs into peace signs. KidCrafts start at 4:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you have questions about Medicare? Join us at Superior Public Library, 1530 Tower Ave, on July 10 at 11:30 a.m. for an information session with Kristy Herubin and learn the basics of Medicare, including how and when to enroll. This is an informational session intended for anyone approaching age 65 or looking to retire.

Evidence shows that people can reduce their risk of cognitive decline by making key lifestyle changes. Join ADRC dementia care specialist Chelsea Thompson at our Lake Nebagamon branch 4:30-6 p.m. July 13 and learn about healthy ways you can use to take care of your brain. This event is hosted by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Douglas County. Everyone is welcome.

Come to the library for free movies in July. On July 10 we’ll show “80 for Brady,” about four older women who make a pilgrimage to the Super Bowl for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet their favorite player, NFL mainstay Tom Brady. On July 24, we’ll show “Champions,” which stars Woody Harrelson as a dedicated but imperfect basketball coach who trains his team to compete in the Special Olympics. Both movies are rated PG-13. Movies start at 6 p.m. and closed captioning will be enabled.

MORE ON LOCAL HISTORY:





Award-winning children’s performer Randy Christensen will visit the library for a free show on July 13 at 2 p.m. Your children will love the balloons, juggling, magic tricks, and silly songs that Randy shares as he talks about a tiger with too many tails, a giraffe with a sore throat, a puppy who needs to learn to obey and other exciting animals. All are invited to attend.

Have you tried the library’s free yoga class? Once a month we invite instructors from the Superior YMCA to lead a free yoga class that’s perfect for beginners and experienced yogis. The next class will be July 15 at 10:30 a.m. Ages 12 and up are invited to attend. Please bring a mat if you have one.

The library will be closed Tuesday, July 4 for the Independence Day holiday. We will reopen on Wednesday, July 5.

Sue Heskin is the director of the Superior Public Library.