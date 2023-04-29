Library Happenings: Learn, explore with programs for all ages, interests

SUPERIOR — Looking for opportunities to learn, explore, and have fun? Look no further than Superior Public Library. We’ve got a variety of great programs planned for people of all ages and interests.

Our Adult Book Club is a great way to connect with other book lovers. Our selection for May is “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants” by botanist Robin Wall Kimmerer, in which she draws on her life as an indigenous scientist, a mother, and a woman, to show how other living beings offer us gifts and lessons, even if we’ve forgotten how to hear their voices. Book club will meet on Thursday, May 4 at 10:30 a.m. and May 25 at 6 p.m. to discuss the book. Request a copy of the book from the library and join us for discussion at the time that works best for you.

Join us for one last Tuesday Storytime on May 9 at 10:30 a.m. After May 9, storytime will go on a brief hiatus before resuming June 20 at 10:30 a.m. at Billings Park.

The library will host a free Adult Mental Health First Aid Training on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sign up for this free training and learn how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health and substance abuse challenges. Build the skills and confidence you need to reach out and provide initial support to those who are struggling. Lunch and refreshments are included. Classes are limited to 30 people, register early to ensure a seat by visiting https://go.wisc.edu/457pm2.

Come to the library and enjoy hit movies on our big screen. On May 8 we’ll show “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” a joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, portrayed by BAFTA-winning actress Naomi Ackie. This movie is rated PG-13. On May 22, join us for “Empire of Light” starring Olivia Colman, a drama about the power of human connection during turbulent times, set in an English coastal town in the early 1980s. This movie is rated R. All movies start at 6 p.m. and closed-captioning will be enabled.

Are you dreaming of warm summer days and looking forward to exploring all that northern Wisconsin has to offer? Include libraries on your travel itinerary and you could win prizes. Pick up a passport at any library in the Northern Waters Library Network, and as you travel throughout northern Wisconsin, stop by a variety of libraries and have your passport stamped at each library you visit. Collect 10 different stamps and you can enter the prize drawing to win one of five prize packages that include gas cards, road trip supplies, Wisconsin-themed travel books and much more. The program ends Aug. 31.

Join us May 13 from 10 a.m. to noon for Crafty Kids in the meeting room. We’ll make a bird feeder craft. All supplies are provided and no registration is required.

When someone is showing signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. Join us May 15 at 11 a.m. for a free program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association and learn tips for breaking the ice with your family so you can address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment; deciding when to stop driving; and making legal and financial plans for future care.

The Friends of the Library will hold their annual meeting at the library on May 15 at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend and learn about the many accomplishments and contributions made by our Library Friends this past year. This meeting is open to Friends members, as well as the public.

Yoga is a great way to recharge and strengthen your body, and the library offers a free yoga class one Saturday per month. Join us May 20 at 10:30 a.m. for class. Perfect for ages 12 and up, this class is free to attend but donations will be accepted with all proceeds supporting future library programs.

Our Bookworms Book Club for kids will meet May 26 at 4 p.m. to discuss “Roll With It” by Jamie Sumner, a big-hearted middle grade book about an irrepressible girl with cerebral palsy whose life takes an unexpected turn when she moves to a new town and has to start over again at a new school. Check out a copy of the book and join us for discussion.

The library will be closed May 23 for a staff development day. We’ll be participating in training that will help us improve our skills and the services we provide. We’ll reopen on May 24.

Sue Heskin is the director of the Superior Public Library.