Librarians solve Superior mural mystery

SUPERIOR — Visitors to Superior Public Library are greeted by a wall-spanning welcome mural when they walk in the door. Created using a photo from the library archives, the view of Tower Avenue has been the focus of a four-year mystery.

It was recently solved by retired librarian Teddie Meronek and Kyle Hawley, public services manager. Where others see a streetscape, they now see a map of clues, red herrings and “a-ha” moments.

Superior Public Library public services manager Kyle Hawley, left, and retired librarian Teddie Meronek page through bound copies of The Evening Telegram at the library on Thursday, May 4. Some of the key clues that pinpointed the date the library's welcome mural picture was taken came from the pages of old Telegrams. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Part of a $2.1 million remodel of the library, the mural has sparked curiosity since it was unveiled in 2018.

“It is possibly the most asked question we get, since we did the remodel,” Hawley said. “We don’t go very long without somebody walking in going, ‘What’s going on here? What’s the date?'”

Before the pair of detectives cracked the case two weeks ago, the answer was “1945.” That’s the date stamped on the original picture that was magnified to create the mural. But it’s off by two years.

After the picture was chosen for the mural, Meronek was tapped to discover what was going on in the picture. She found it was used in promotional brochures, publications by the Association of Commerce and others to tout the city until 1948. Business signs and buildings lining the street, however, had her questioning if the date was earlier.

“I just knew it wasn’t ‘45,” Meronek said, but she wasn’t able to pinpoint the date before her retirement in 2019.

One clue that drove the investigation forward was spotted by Hawley. His attention was drawn to the car in the center of the picture and its license plate.

Public services manager Kyle Hawley points out a license plate on the Superior Public Library welcome mural picture on Thursday, May 4, 2023 that helped narrow down the date when the photo was taken. The 1942 license plate did not have any tags on it, indicating it was before 1944, according to Hawley. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“Which I had never thought of looking at,” Meronek said.

The discovery pulled Hawley into the mystery, and he spent time researching license plates.

“This is clearly a 1942 license plate,” he said, and there’s a prominent white sticker in the front window of the vehicle.

It had to be before 1944, Hawley said, because at that point vehicles were required to have stickers on both front and rear plates, something this car was lacking.

Another clue surfaced while Meronek was looking through bound books of Superior Telegram newspapers for a presentation on the Dionne quintuplets’ visit to Superior. The historian found a special supplement honoring World War II servicemen in the Sept. 10, 1943 paper.

“So I started turning the pages and I got to about page four and I went ‘I think I recognize that picture,’” she said.

The top half of the split picture appeared to show the same scene as the welcome mural, from a little further down the street. Meronek noticed a sign for Millers, which sold women’s clothing, located in a corner of what is now the Badger Building.

“I remembered I knew the name, so I started going through the city directories and the newspaper index. And I found out that Ross Electric was there first. They moved out March 1, 1943, and Miller’s opened up on June 1, 1943,” Meronek said.

The detectives debated what event was taking place in the picture, and what time of year it was. Some of the women in the picture are wearing jackets, while some men are in short sleeves. Factoring in weather, license plate and business sign, they felt the picture had to be taken between June and September 1943.

More research through Telegram bound volumes turned up an advertisement for a U.S. Army war show, which included a realistic sham battle, an equipment display at Municipal Stadium and a parade on Sunday, Aug. 8, 1943. The temperature that day was 68 degrees Fahrenheit in Superior, 75 degrees in Duluth. Pictures of soldiers and Red Cross nurses marching down the street appeared to be taken from the same spot as the welcome mural photo.

Retired librarian Teddie Meronek holds the original picture that was used to create the welcome mural at Superior Public Library in the library archive room on Thursday, May 4. Written across the picture is "Tower Avenue — 1945." After four years of sporadic research, Meronek and library public services manager Kyle Hawley believe the picture was actually taken Sunday, Aug. 8, 1943. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“When I told (Kyle) the temperature on Aug. 8 and showed him pictures of the parade, I think that I finally convinced even him that the mystery was solved,” Meronek wrote in an email to library director Sue Heskin on April 27. “It only took about four years, but it was worth the work.”

Research took place sporadically over the years, Hawley said, but they kept closing the window until they solved it. Meronek said she thinks the picture was taken just before the parade started.

"It's a great picture," she said.

"I don't think too many weeks go by where I don't hear somebody comment on the picture," Hawley said. Even after nearly five years, "you get people who come in and want to talk about it," he said.

Superior Public Library public services manager Kyle Hawley points to a split picture in the Sept. 10, 1943 Evening Telegram that helped solve the library's welcome mural mystery on Thursday, May 4, at the library. The picture, which appears to be taken during the same event from a different angle, included a sign for Millers, a women's clothing store. Research on the store revealed it opened June 1, 1943. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Superior Public Library public services manager Kyle Hawley, left, and retired librarian Teddie Meronek, right, share their research into the exact date the library's welcome mural was taken with library director Sue Heskin, center, Thursday, May 4, at the library. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Historian and retired librarian Teddie Meronek holds a brochure for the city of Superior put out by the Association of Commerce in an office at the Superior Public Library on Thursday, May 4. It includes the same picture that was used to create the welcome mural visitors see when they walk into the library, as does the publication on the desk behind it. Meronek said the picture was used in numerous publications to promote the city through 1948. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram