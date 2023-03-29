Leighton: Thompson focused on improving the community

There are those who live a lifetime who make little or no difference, live in their own world and do little or nothing to make our world a better place. Then there are those that live life to the fullest, embrace life with a zest to be envied and endeavor to make the world a better place for others. There are those who blame everyone else for their problems and those who make every effort to help others deal with their problems. In general, there are those who are negative and those, regardless of what is wrought upon them, look on the bright side of things and are positive.

Bruce Thompson left us on March 15, 2023, but he certainly left the world, and specifically Superior, a better place. He was only 62 years old, but his life was led by positive examples for his family and his friends to cherish. He always had a smile on his face, was always full of kind words and a can-do attitude when it came to any obstacle in his banking profession or his every day personal life.

His loss to his family and the community is devastating, but I choose to remember all he accomplished and the infectious joy in which he lived life. I am deeply saddened, as are those family and friends of Bruce, but aren’t we fortunate that we had him with us as long as we did?

His almost 40-year career at National Bank of Commerce in Superior allowed him to utilize his people skills, his desire to help others and his commitment to make Superior and the surrounding area a better place for everyone! His coworkers absolutely loved working with him. Forty years at the same place at a job he loved, and his coworkers loved him? What a rare combination in today’s world.

A few of those coworkers who knew him best are Don Nummi, Brad Roden and Jeremy Egnash. Their words express so much about Bruce and who he was.

Don Nummi is the chief information officer and enterprise risk management director at NBC. He and Bruce both started at NBC about 40 years ago, and went to school together. He remembers the Central Junior High Yearbook named Bruce “Most Likely to Succeed.”

Nummi remembers Bruce as a “glass half-full type of person” who was always striving to make things happen versus taking the easier approach of why not to do something.

“He was ethical, intelligent, a great promoter of Superior and Douglas County and worked mostly behind the scenes with little or no fanfare in order to make this area a great place to live," Nummi said.

Jeremy Egnash is NBC's chief financial officer, and has worked at NBC for over 20 years. Even though he loved working with Bruce, his favorite memories of Bruce are outside of work. Bruce got Jeremy involved in noon-hour lunch basketball at the Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA. Bruce was a GREAT basketball player, to which I can attest.Egnash remembers how good Bruce was at ping ong, as well.

“Bruce was the eighth grade city ping pong champion, or at least that’s what he told me," Egnash said. "He was an amazing ping pong player! No one was even close to him! I think he ended up playing left-handed and someone eventually beat him!”

Brad Roden is chief executive officer of NBC, and his comments were spot on.

“Bruce is responsible for my career in banking. I was fortunate to have had the opportunity to work alongside such a great man. Bruce exemplified a true community banker, and was a great mentor, colleague and friend," Roden said. "I can honestly say I am not aware of another individual who has given more to NBC throughout their career. Bruce played a significant role in the bank’s success over the years. Bruce was deeply committed to the concept of community banking and was a relentless supporter of the city of Superior. He will be deeply missed by all.”

Bruce lived a great life, only too short. He and his dad, Merrill, are together again on the golf course and discussing what they could have improved upon this earth. I believe the list is rather short because they were both tremendous supporters of Superior and the surrounding area, had tremendous families, were friends to literally thousands of people and were always there to help.

I know Bruce always felt blessed because of the family he had, the friends he had, his ability to help others through his work at NBC and all the people he may have briefly met in his profession. I would like to correct one misconception, however. Bruce was wrong about one thing: All who knew Bruce are the blessed and lucky ones to have known him.

Thank you, Bruce. So long, for just a while.

Don Leighton lives in Superior.