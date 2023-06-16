Lawn Beach Inn reopens in Lake Nebagamon

LAKE NEBAGAMON — Lawn Beach Inn officially reopened Tuesday, June 13. The family business, owned by Sarah Urbaniak, is steeped in nostalgia and grounded in keeping things fresh and local.

The result, said Nick Korhonen of Poplar, is something brand new.

An old motor in the corner of the Lawn Beach Inn adds to the local decor on Tuesday, June 13. The motor, which was used to power a fishing boat on Lake Nebagamon for decades, was donated to the business. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“The venue, the food and the menu is unlike anything you’re gonna get here, anywhere within an 80-mile radius, probably. I mean, even Superior doesn’t have the stuff that Sarah’s got on her menu, and it is fresh and just delicious,” said Korhonen.

House manager Jim Copeland calls the fare “date night dining,” fine food in a casual dining atmosphere. All the sauces and dressings are made in house and a special run of Lake Nebagamon Pilsner, produced by 3 Sheeps Brewing in Sheboygan, is available exclusively at Lawn Beach Inn.

Korhonen and his wife, Amanda, visited the restaurant and bar three times last week during its soft opening. They’ve been working through the menu, from sticky wings made with the Urbaniak family’s secret recipe to street tacos and bacon-wrapped stuffed dates.

Urbaniak, who was raised in Lake Nebagamon, has felt family support as she reopened the business, from renovation work to restaurant help. Her father, Bill, who lives a block away, even walks over in the morning to chop up onions and tomatoes, according to Copeland.

A new generation is being introduced to the Lake Nebagamon business.

“It’s never been open, at least in my lifetime, so it’s really cool to see it open,” said server Kylie Olson. “I’ve always wanted to see inside of it. So now that I get to work here it’s kind of fun.”

Rooted in family

The Lawn Beach Inn legacy began in 1968 when Urbaniak’s grandparents, Marge and Wally, purchased the 1900 building. Bill continued the tradition, but the restaurant was shuttered more than a decade ago.

From left, owner Sarah Urbaniak and house manager Jim Copeland smile at the Lawn Beach Inn bar as bartender Tim Jordan prepares for opening on Tuesday, June 13. The bar area of the business is decorated with more than 900 fishing lures, earning it the nickname the Tackle Box. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Urbaniak purchased the building, which had been turned into a vacation rental, in 2021. A reverse snowbird who lives in Idaho, she was looking to be closer to her family.

“I didn’t really know what I was going to do with it, and it just sort of evolved into this,” she said.

The community has reacted to the return of Lawn Beach Inn with excitement and positivity.

“Everyone, I think, is excited to have another place in town,” said Urbaniak, who also serves as kitchen manager.

Bits of history are scattered through the new restaurant. The Johnson motor in the corner was donated by a Lake Nebagamon woman whose husband used it on the lake for decades. Wall decor includes a paddle from Camp Nebagamon, a fish caught by Urbaniak’s uncle and a series of pictures and paintings showing the building at different stages in its history.

Fishing lures — 949 of them — ring the ceiling of the bar area, which gave it the nickname the “Tackle Box.” Some are family lures Copeland and Urbaniak inherited, others came from garage sales

Members of the Lawn Beach Inn staff, front left to right, host Sasha Rowan and servers Ella Brill, Natalie Sauer and Kylie Olson, smile on the front porch as they prepare to open on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The business, which employs 24, is seeking additional kitchen staff. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“I have about 900 more in the basement,” Copeland said, but if any more are added to the decor they will come from customers.

Local craftsmanship is also on display at the restaurant. The Korhonens' business Rust, which repurposes discarded materials into furniture, built 18 tables for the Lawn Beach Inn, including eight with tops from the Stadium Lanes bowling alley. The Lawn Beach Inn charcuterie boards were designed by another South Range craftsman, Josh Dumke of Dumke Designs.

The business seats 98, first come first serve. Electronic pagers will allow diners to hang out at the beach, on the shaded front porch, at a nearby establishment or even out on their pontoon as they wait for a seat.

The summer restaurant will not host special events, and there are no plans to offer lodging at this point. Urbaniak envisions adding weekend dinner specials to the all-day menu in future.

The business employs 24, including Urbaniak and Copeland, and additional kitchen help is being sought. Call 715-374-9015 or email Hello@lawnbeachinn.com to apply.

The Lawn Beach Inn is open from 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday in downtown Lake Nebagamon. It will be open through mid-September. Visit the Lawn Beach Inn Facebook page for more information.

Owner Sarah Urbaniak points to a paddle from Camp Nebagamon that hangs on the wall of Lawn Beach Inn on Tuesday, June 13. The interior decor includes a fish her uncle caught and family fishing lures, as well as pictures and paintings of the 1900 building from different time periods. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

House manager Jim Copeland and owner Sarah Urbaniak, who also manages the kitchen, pose on the deck of the Lawn Beach Inn in Lake Nebagamon on Tuesday, June 13. The business beside the Lake Nebagamon Auditorium has seating for 48 people on the deck overlooking the lake and seating for 50 people inside. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram