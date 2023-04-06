50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Lake Superior student takes first place in poster contest

Bonnie Strabel's One Water-themed poster will represent Wisconsin in the National Association of Conservation Districts in 2024.

2023_K-1-Winner Bonnie Strabel
Bonnie Strabel, a first grader at Lake Superior Elementary, took first place in the primary division of the 66th annual Conservation Awareness poster contest with this image. It will go on to represent Wisconsin at the National Association of Conservation Districts Poster Contest in 2024.
Contributed / WI Land and Water
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

SUPERIOR — A student from Douglas County was among the youth recognized during the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Conference held in early March.

Bonnie Strabel, a first grader at Lake Superior Elementary, took first place during the 66th annual Conservation Awareness Poster and Speaking Contests held as part of the conference.

The theme for this year’s competition was “One Water” and winners were selected by members of the association and conference registrants.

Bonnie took first place in the primary division of the poster contest for kindergarten and first grade students. She was the only student from Douglas County to place in either the speaking or poster contests.

Bonnie’s poster, along with first place winners in the elementary, middle, junior and senior divisions, will go on to represent Wisconsin at the National Association of Conservation Districts Poster Contest held during the annual meeting in 2024.

