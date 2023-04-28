99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Lake Superior Elementary students design ceramic masterpieces

Their art mixes clay with yarn and pipe cleaners to provide different textures and looks.

Lake Superior 1.jpg
Ceramics and fiber art meet in wall hangings created by fifth graders Kae Kae C., left, and Daysha A. at Lake Superior Elementary School. Students built a loom out of clay using the slab method. They added texture and various design elements to the loom and then learned the history of weaving before creating their own circular weaving for their wall hanging.
Contributed / Shanna Lancour
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM
Lake Superior 2.jpg
The artwork of Lake Superior Elementary School fifth graders Kourtnie P., left, and Wesson S.
Contributed / Shanna Lancour
Lake Superior 3.jpg
Ceramic works by Lake Superior Elementary School fifth graders Natalie M., left, and Kala F.
Contributed / Shanna Lancour
Lake Superior 4.JPG
Ceramic bowls created by Natalee, left, and Kaylynn, fourth grade students at Lake Superior Elementary School. Students made the bowls using a plastic bowl as a form. The fourth graders then learned a variety of coil building techniques to add design and interest. They pressed the clay into the bowl form to get the shape and then had their own detailed design based on the coil building methods they preferred.
Contributed / Shanna Lancour
READ MORE IN EDUCATION
Op- Art Trevor Great Lakes.jpg
Local
Great Lakes Elementary artists add pops of spring color
Students turned bright shapes into optical illusions and saturated landscapes with color.
April 27, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cover of a book
Local
Book review: "What Lies in the Woods"
Cassidy Remington-Willis finds suspense and surprise in Kate Alice Marshall's novel.
April 27, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Cassidy Remington-Willis / Spartan Spin
Closeup image of a woman's hand writing on blank notebook with c
Local
Cooper students pen poetic pieces
Second graders find beauty in nature, trust.
April 26, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
042823.N.ST.Youth.Science group.JPG
Local
Verdoljak: AP science students share adventures in Chicago
"The Chicago trip was really an amazing experience, and I’m so glad this opportunity is available to AP Science students," writes Maddy Verdoljak of the Spartan Spin.
April 26, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Maddy Verdoljak / Spartan Spin
042523.N.ST.NES chicks 1.JPG
Local
Chick project brings breath of spring to Northwestern Elementary students, staff
Hatching chicks have been the focus of attention in the school's kindergarten rooms.
April 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
042123.N.ST.Consolidation Howard.JPG
Local
Superior School Board votes to shutter Lake Superior Elementary
The motion passed on a split vote. The school will shut its doors at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.
April 17, 2023 09:23 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Tiger Logo.jpg
Local
Maple School District thanks outgoing board members
The board also discussed mental health initiatives and approved nonrenewal notices for several staff members at its April 10 meeting.
April 17, 2023 02:19 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Spartan logo_4.jpg
Local
3 things to know in the Superior School District
On Monday, the school board approved staff salary increases; staff reductions, with all but two coming from attrition; and several gifts for a variety of programs.
April 12, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
041423.N.ST.Consolidation.JPG
Local
Superior School Board sets consolidation meeting
The board will discuss closing one of the district's two rural elementary schools at 5 p.m. Monday, April 17. Public comment will be taken.
April 12, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
2023_K-1-Winner Bonnie Strabel
Local
Lake Superior student takes first place in poster contest
Bonnie Strabel's One Water-themed poster will represent Wisconsin in the National Association of Conservation Districts in 2024.
April 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Lake Superior 5.JPG
A flock of ceramic birds were created by first grade students at Lake Superior Elementary School. The artists, from left, are Miriana, Austen and Elijah. The students made the birds using the slab method and coil method of hand building with clay. They included texture and color using oil pastel and watercolor paint. Feet and legs were created using pipe cleaners.
Contributed / Shanna Lancour
Lake Superior 6.jpg
Ceramic birds created by first grade students at Lake Superior Elementary School, from left, Ari, Ezra and Lyla.
Contributed / Shanna Lancour
LSE second grade.JPG
Clay bowls made by Liam L. and Laylah S-A., second graders at Lake Superior Elementary School. The students learned about the slab method of making clay. They cut out their floral forms and placed the clay into a plastic bowl to dry. Then they glazed their masterpieces.
Contributed / Shannon Lancour
LSE second grade 2.JPG
Clay bowls made by Zeke R. and James S., second graders at Lake Superior Elementary School.
Contributed / Shannon Lancour
LSE second grade 3.JPG
Clay bowls made by Serenity S. and Roman T., second graders at Lake Superior Elementary School.
Contributed / Shannon Lancour
LSE third grade 2.JPG
A kitten peers out of an Aboriginal dot painting by Karly A., a third grade student at Lake Superior Elementary School. The students created a focal point by drawing an animal that is the largest area of their artwork, then included three traditional Aboriginal art symbols to help tell a story in their work.
Contributed / Shannon Lancour
LSE third grade 1.JPG
An Aboriginal dot painting by Lake Superior Elementary School third grader Jerome M.
Contributed / Shannon Lancour
LSE third grade 3.JPG
A turtle is seen in an Aboriginal dot painting by Lake Superior Elementary School third grader Ethan M.
Contributed / Shannon Lancour

This feature is part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Government Center in Superior.jpg
Local
Boardwalk column: Notice of Tax Deeds released
April 28, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Lindsey Nelson / Douglas County Administration
Student sings during prom.
Local
Dispatches from Douglas County: Extended version
April 28, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Fire fighters go into building.
Local
Superior, Duluth firefighters join forces
April 27, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Professor speaks.
Local
Summit focuses on BIPOC entrepreneurship in the Twin Ports
April 26, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Government Center in Superior.jpg
Local
Jail efficiency study moves forward despite concerns from Douglas County Sheriff
April 25, 2023 12:17 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
refinery fire.jpg
Local
5 years after explosion and fire, Superior refinery restarts
April 26, 2023 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Wisconsin opening day walleye
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Survey says: These are the best fishing lakes in Northwestern Wisconsin
April 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers