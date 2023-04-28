Lake Superior Elementary students design ceramic masterpieces

The artwork of Lake Superior Elementary School fifth graders Kourtnie P., left, and Wesson S.
Contributed / Shanna Lancour
Ceramic works by Lake Superior Elementary School fifth graders Natalie M., left, and Kala F.
Contributed / Shanna Lancour
Ceramic bowls created by Natalee, left, and Kaylynn, fourth grade students at Lake Superior Elementary School. Students made the bowls using a plastic bowl as a form. The fourth graders then learned a variety of coil building techniques to add design and interest. They pressed the clay into the bowl form to get the shape and then had their own detailed design based on the coil building methods they preferred.
Contributed / Shanna Lancour
A flock of ceramic birds were created by first grade students at Lake Superior Elementary School. The artists, from left, are Miriana, Austen and Elijah. The students made the birds using the slab method and coil method of hand building with clay. They included texture and color using oil pastel and watercolor paint. Feet and legs were created using pipe cleaners.
Contributed / Shanna Lancour
Ceramic birds created by first grade students at Lake Superior Elementary School, from left, Ari, Ezra and Lyla.
Contributed / Shanna Lancour
Clay bowls made by Liam L. and Laylah S-A., second graders at Lake Superior Elementary School. The students learned about the slab method of making clay. They cut out their floral forms and placed the clay into a plastic bowl to dry. Then they glazed their masterpieces.
Contributed / Shannon Lancour
Clay bowls made by Zeke R. and James S., second graders at Lake Superior Elementary School.
Contributed / Shannon Lancour
Clay bowls made by Serenity S. and Roman T., second graders at Lake Superior Elementary School.
Contributed / Shannon Lancour
A kitten peers out of an Aboriginal dot painting by Karly A., a third grade student at Lake Superior Elementary School. The students created a focal point by drawing an animal that is the largest area of their artwork, then included three traditional Aboriginal art symbols to help tell a story in their work.
Contributed / Shannon Lancour
An Aboriginal dot painting by Lake Superior Elementary School third grader Jerome M.
Contributed / Shannon Lancour
A turtle is seen in an Aboriginal dot painting by Lake Superior Elementary School third grader Ethan M.
Contributed / Shannon Lancour
