6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Lake Nebagamon man accused of fifth OWI

The 68-year-old was arrested June 6 while driving in excess of the speed limit

DouglasCountyCourtGavel1.jpg
Douglas County Circuit Court, Superior, Wisconsin.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — A Lake Nebagamon man faces a charge of fifth offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, a felony.

Gregory Fredrick Wermter, 68, appeared in Douglas County Circuit Court on Wednesday, July 19, and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Wermter was arrested June 6 when Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Troy Stage observed a vehicle speeding on U.S. Highway 53 while traveling north through Hawthorne, according to the criminal complaint.

After initiating a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m., Stage observed that Wermter’s speech was slurred, and he had a moderate odor of alcohol on his breath. During field sobriety tests, Stage observed several indicators that Wermter’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired, the criminal complaint said.

A preliminary breath test indicated Wermter's blood alcohol level was .086, according to the criminal complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

After his initial appearance June 7, Wermter posted a $1,000 cash bond and signed a $5,000 signature bond, online court records show. As conditions of the bonds, he is not allowed to use or possess alcohol, or to drive.

Wermter was previously convicted of operating while intoxicated or operating with a prohibited blood alcohol concentration in 2014, 2002, 1999 and 1991.

If convicted, Wermter faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.

His arraignment was scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 9.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Government Center in Superior
Local
Boardwalk column: County asks residents to take internet survey
"We need all residents, property, and business owners to participate in a questionnaire to understand the availability and quality of internet available in Douglas County," writes Melissa Pratt.
1h ago
 · 
By  Melissa Pratt / Douglas County Administration
Police talk near woods.
Local
Superior Youth Organization board member 'injured in altercation' near youth ballgame
The incident took place Thursday evening at the Hayes Court Complex ball fields.
12h ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
A courtroom gavel
Local
Superior man found guilty of raping woman after bowling date
Dakota Thorstenson still faces three additional kidnapping and sexual assault cases involving a second alleged victim.
17h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Grizzly's is torn down.
Local
Photos: Superior Grizzly's comes down
The business, which opened in 1996, will be rebuilt as a Boulder Tap House.
21h ago
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
Telegram Community Calendar.jpg
Local
Community Calendar: Superior BID Sidewalk Sales and more
To submit a calendar event, email editorial@superiortelegram.com or call 715-395-5000. The deadline is noon Wednesday for the Friday issue. Events are guaranteed to publish once.
23h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
2771524+082316.N.ST_.Missinne1.jpg
Local
Four Superior properties chosen for landscape pilot project
The city's Plan Commission recommended the first participants to receive professional landscaping through the Scenery and Home Landscaping Grant.
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Kid watches as fish falls from his hook.
Local
Photos: Casting a line at Billings Park
“They are bedding along the rocks,” 13-year-old Grant Peterson said with a smile, “so I don’t need to cast very far.”
1d ago
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
Garden in Billings Park in Superior.
Local
Annual dedication set at Children's Memorial Garden
All families and friends are invited to visit the garden and remember their child's life. The garden will be dedicated to all who grieve the loss of a child, regardless of age or reason for passing.
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
An inside view of a building
Local
Superior council reduces sewer rates
Ratepayers will save $1 monthly on the fixed rate and 21 cents per 100 cubic feet on the variable charge when the new rates go into effect in January.
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Cozy green bedroom with parquet flooring. A willow branch in a v
Local
Agency explains housing rights
Douglas County, a participant within the Northwest Regional Housing Program, has an adopted a fair housing ordinance intended to prohibit discrimination in housing by any person.
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
What To Read Next
Deer eats in woods.
Local
Photos: Wildlife on the move in Douglas County
2d ago
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
Government Center in Superior.jpg
Local
DA: Superior commission violated open meetings law
3d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
A windmill without blades
Local
Armless windmill signals work is underway
3d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Government Center in Superior.jpg
Local
DA: Superior commission violated open meetings law
3d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
1947 clip from the Superior Telegram announcing winner of first annual Nemadji Women’s Golf Club Invitational.
Sports
History, tradition a focus of 75th Nemadji Women’s Invitational
3d ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
Man sweeps near wall of fame.
Sports
Superior Youth Organization creates Wall of Fame
16h ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
071721.O.DNT.bowfestC2
Northland Outdoors
Bowfest set for July 27-30 at Mont du Lac Resort
17h ago
 · 
By  John Myers