Lake Nebagamon drowning victim identified

LAKE NEBAGAMON — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified the person whose body was recovered from Lake Nebagamon on Friday, June 23.

The apparent drowning victim was George Goetz, 74, of Menomonee Falls, according to a press release posted on the Douglas County Sheriff's Office website on Monday, June 26.

Goetz was in the area camping with a friend when they decided to go swimming to cool off, the news release said. He was seen going under the water at about 2:10 p.m. and did not resurface.

The sheriff’s office received a report of an adult swimmer who appeared to be struggling in the water at 2:14 p.m. Friday. A sheriff’s office deputy was the first to arrive on scene three minutes later, according to Chief Deputy Jerry Moe.

A search and rescue mission was launched, involving staff from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Lake Nebagamon Fire Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Emergency crews were hampered in their search due to lightning and severe weather. Moe said the search was halted at 3:15 p.m. and resumed roughly 40 minutes later. Goetz’s body was located near the public swimming beach area, about 40-50 feet offshore in about 6 feet of water at 4:27 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff and medical examiner’s offices.