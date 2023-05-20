99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Joint Finance Committee OKs projects, bonding for northern Wisconsin

Sen. Romaine Quinn, of Cameron, announced that several projects he and Reps. Angie Sapik and Chanz Green pushed for will be included in the state budget.

042820.n.st.Pattison1.jpg
People walk over a bridge at Pattison State Park south of Superior on April 25, 2020. Projects in the park were included in funding approved on Thursday, May 18, by the Joint Committee on Finance for inclusion in the state budget.
Jed Carlson / 2020 File / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 8:00 AM

SUPERIOR — The Wisconsin State Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance took action late Thursday, May 18 to solidify how the next state budget will fund the Department of Natural Resources and related programs.

State Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron, announced that motions he wrote with Rep. Angie Sapik, R-Lake Nebagamon, and Rep. Chanz Green, R-Grandview, will direct increased funding to projects important to Northern Wisconsin.

The committee’s actions include providing:

  • $2,161,300 for development and maintenance projects in Amnicon Falls and Pattison State Parks.
  • $2.5 million in bonding for the Les Voigt Fish Hatchery and the Brule State Fish Hatchery for projects such as drilling new wells, facility maintenance, upgrades and renovations, and construction of new buildings.
  • $196,000 to refurbish Great Lakes research vessels, including on Lake Superior.
  • $7.5 million to fund removal of contaminated sediment affecting the Great Lakes and tributaries, including Howard’s Bay and Munger Landing on the St. Louis River.
  • $750,000 for repairs to the dam on Steve Creek in Price County.

“You sent me to Madison to make sure Madison started paying attention to you,” Quinn said in a news release. “In our first budget as your elected officials, Representative Sapik, Representative Green, and I were able to direct the DNR to fund our area’s priorities. With many more budget votes to come, I will continue to advocate on your behalf to make Madison keep on looking north.”

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
