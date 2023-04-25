99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Jail efficiency study moves forward despite concerns from Douglas County Sheriff

Sheriff Matt Izzard asked the county board not to fund the $35,000 effort, as the county had a similar study done in 2012 and officials failed to act on that study's recommendations.

Government Center in Superior.jpg
Government Center in Superior. (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 12:17 PM

SUPERIOR — Douglas County is moving ahead with a study to improve efficiency of its jail.

The Douglas County Board voted 14-1 Thursday, April 20 to approve spending $35,000 for the study, despite Sheriff Matt Izzard sharing the history of the county failing to act on recommendations following a year-long study of the jail conducted in 2012.

Gordon MacQuarrie with trout
Local
SEE ALSO:
MacQuarrie and Beecroft — Superior Central's literary stars
April 12, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

Supervisor Steve Long voted against the study after Izzard asked the board to forgo the study, which will be paid for with contingency funds.

When the jail was built behind the courthouse, presentations were made to the board about renting out beds to offset the cost of the new jail, which the sheriff at the time called optimistic, Izzard said. The business plan called for 42-45 employees for the facility to be fully staffed, which has since been cut to a maximum of 34, Izzard said.

When the county’s goal of offsetting the cost of operating the jail by renting beds to other law enforcement agencies hadn’t been realized, the county established a task force in 2012 to look for ways to operate the jail more efficiently. The panel of county residents, jail staff and county supervisors spent the next year working to develop recommendations to improve jail operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommendations included identifying current and future incarceration trends; conducting further financial analysis by comparing similarly sized facilities; improving operational efficiencies through shift schedules, administrative roles, booking and better technology utilization; engaging a consultant to investigate the feasibility of right-sizing the current facility to house only Douglas County inmates; improving marketing efforts to other law enforcement agencies; and analyzing and evaluating Huber and electronic monitoring for expansion.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:
A school bus lies on its side after a crash
  1. Superior school bus involved in crash
  2. Douglas County allows ATVs in parks
  3. Douglas County Past: South Superior man plans auto trip around the world; Swans flock to St. Louis bay

“The sheriff’s office metrics have exceeded almost all recommendations of this task force report,” Izzard said. “From what I can tell, the shortfall of the report recommendations lies in the inaction of the county for the last 10 years, such as further financial analysis, identifying jail trends, comparisons of other jails, even hiring consultants and conducting other studies back then. My fear is we’ll spend a great deal of money on this study, and nothing will happen, just like last time.”

Izzard said while the board was aware that changes to jail staff status could be detrimental, the board made the decision to change the retirement status of jail staff not long after the task force report came out in 2013.

It was the board that made the decision to build the structurally inefficient jail, he said.

“If you want a $35,000 study to tell you what we’ve already studied, I will be happy to read it,” Izzard said. “And I’ll be open-minded about it, but I have a feeling it's going to be redundant.”

Under the scope of services approved by the board, The Samuels Group Inc. of Wausau will conduct an on-site investigation of the jail; review jail records and inspection reports to develop options to correct deficiencies; and share their findings with presentations to the Public Safety Committee and county board.

The study is expected to take about 120 days after the agreement is signed.

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
What To Read Next
042523.N.ST.NES chicks 1.JPG
Local
Chick project brings breath of spring to Northwestern Elementary students, staff
April 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Spartan logo_4.jpg
Local
Student brings loaded gun into Superior High School
April 24, 2023 12:35 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
042523.N.ST.Passero 3.JPG
Local
Countdown begins for Superior author's book release
April 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Students walk down ramp at prom.
News
Photos: Superior High School hosts 2023 prom
April 24, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
A school bus lies on its side after a crash
Local
Superior school bus involved in crash
April 24, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
birding
Northland Outdoors
'Everyone Can Bird' accessible birding events start May 6
April 25, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Player slides head first into third base.
Prep
Prep report: Northwood/Solon Springs routs foes in baseball, softball
April 24, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports