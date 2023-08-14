Investment loss reflected in Superior audit

SUPERIOR — An investment loss drove a decline in the city’s fund balance in 2022.

Superior dropped $801,000 from its fund balance in 2022, according to its audited financial statements. The decrease was driven by a $1.4 million investment loss, said Sheanne Hediger, the partner in charge of government audits for Baker Tilly. The city had a good performance year and had a gain without the investment loss, she said.

“There was no specific line that was really out of whack other than that investment income,” Hediger said.

The $1.4 million investment loss is a loss on paper only, unless the city needed to withdraw the CDs before they reach maturity, according to finance director Nick Rhinehart. By holding the CDs until maturity, he said the city will receive its investment back.

In 2020, when the city bought the CDs, the investments were earning 0.7%, far less than the 5% they are currently valued at, Rhinehart said. The CDs at 0.7% were the best the market had to offer at the time, he said; the alternative was to leave cash in a non-interest-bearing account.

“Essentially, we have to compare what we could buy a CD for today versus the rate that we bought a CD for and gains/losses are calculated,” Rhinehart said.

It is important for cities to look at those mark to market losses because in rare cases, he said they’ve had real world consequences for municipalities. He said he doesn’t anticipate the city needing to cash out the 0.7% CDs before they mature.

The city ladders investments to keep CDs consistently coming due so money is available, Rhinehart said.

Despite the decline, the city’s fund balance still reflected 34.2% of its annual expenditures, Hediger said. By ordinance, the city’s fund balance is targeted to be at 32% of annual expenses.

“The general fund, fund balance was in a good position after 2022,” Hediger said.

Another area where the city is doing well is with general obligation debt, Hediger said. Currently, the city is only using 27% percent of its debt capacity, which has been stable and decreased going into 2022.

“There is plenty of capacity for borrowing if it is needed … it just shows responsible fiscal borrowing happening,” Hediger said.

Another measure of the city’s indebtedness considered by bond rating agencies is that payments shouldn’t exceed 20% of the budget, Hediger said. Superior’s debt payments are in the 11% to 12% range, she said.

“I feel our numbers are really good,” Rhinehart said. “It’s a well-funded city. It’s been a lot of fun to walk into the city because you don’t have to worry about the stress of instantly finding money for stuff. We are doing fairly well.”