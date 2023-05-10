99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Inspiration sparks student art in Maple

Northwestern High School seniors share the background behind their pieces.

KaylaPaulsen.jpg
A pencil on paper drawing by Kayla Paulsen, a senior in honors art at Northwestern High School
Contributed / Charlie Hessel
By Staff reports
Today at 11:00 AM

“The inspiration behind this piece came from a core memory of my brothers and I taking a late night canoe paddle in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. I chose to leave it black and white because it places more focus on the shading and adds more depth to the piece.”

— Kayla Paulsen, a senior at Northwestern High School

EllaCain.jpg
An acrylic painting on tagboard by Ella Cain, a Northwestern High School senior in honors art.
Contributed / Charlie Hessel

“My biggest inspiration has always been my dog, Trixie, whose love of the outdoors (and all things capable of being smelled) has led to her spending a great deal of time sniffing around my mother's flower bed in the summer. Trixie, with a colorful piece of cloth wrapped around her head, is surrounded by the flowers my mother grows, under a summer sky. Despite not being able to fully appreciate the vibrant beauty of flowers, she sure does love the smell.”

— Northwestern High School senior Ella Cain

NatalieSauer.jpg
A pencil on paper drawing by Natalie Sauer, a senior in the Northwestern High School honors art class.
Contributed / Charlie Hessel

“I’ve always been interested in drawing hands and the expressions they can convey through their intricate structure. For this piece, I wanted to create a sense of tension — the hand is caught in a mess of vines, unable to escape in fear of becoming more entangled. It accepts its fate and begins to relax, becoming one with nature. “

ADVERTISEMENT

— Northwestern High School senior Natalie Sauer

READ MORE IN EDUCATION
051223.N.ST.NHS grad speakers.jpg
Local
Graduation countdown begins at Northwestern High School
Graduation speakers for the class of 2023 have been chosen, and seniors have received honors.
May 09, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
042123.N.ST.Consolidation board.JPG
Local
Wanted: Superior School Board member
School board member Michael Meyer resigned due to work and scheduling conflicts. Candidates have until May 24 to submit applications.
May 09, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Student teacher helps students.
Local
Home school students jump into physical education with UWS class
Children ages 4-17 can take part in free weekly sessions.
May 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Forensics team watches performance.
Local
Superior, Northwestern forensics teams bring home awards
Students say the activity boosts confidence and interpersonal skills.
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Chancellor speaks at ceremony
Local
UWS to host 2023 spring graduation ceremony
Speakers will include the UW System Board of Regents president and the chairman of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, among others.
May 06, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cast performs in rehearsal.
Local
Superior High School students fill stage with dance during 'Newsies'
Inspired by the newsboys strike of 1899, the show includes a cast and crew of 67.
May 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
050223.N.ST.Crockpot group.JPG
Local
Young cooks serve up family dinner
The Superior Middle School Crockpot Cooking course runs for six weeks after school.
May 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
050523.N.ST..jpg
Local
Solon Springs students study nature
A timber sale gave students a first-hand look at logging and forestry work, while a group of Cub Scouts built birdhouses.
May 03, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Julie Fromm / Solon Springs School
050523.N.ST.Solon bees3.jpg
Local
Solon Springs art is for the bees
Students painted colorful boxes for a local beekeeper.
May 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Becky Semborski / Solon Springs School
Solon_WINGS.jpg
Local
Tech ed projects meld art, function in Solon Springs
Solon Springs students share their shop work.
May 02, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

BrynnHessel.jpg
An oil on canvas painting by Northwestern High School senior Brynn Hessel for honors art class.
Contributed / Charlie Hessel

“My inspiration for this piece was my friend's dog named Willow. Being my first animal painting, my primary focuses were on texture and using tints and shades to bring the painting to life.”

— Northwestern High School senior Brynn Hessel

This story is part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.

What To Read Next
Government Center in Superior
Local
Superior panel recommends repealing short-term rental license
May 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Mural showing a cargo ship and people at a shipyard, including quintuplet girls.
Local
Listen: Quintuplets help launch 5 cargo ships in Superior during World War II
May 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
101822.N.ST.PO buildin.JPG
Local
Letter carriers' food drive fills community need
May 08, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
anchor bar anchor burger.jpg
Lifestyle
Food review: Anchor Bar and Grill's Anchor Burger
May 10, 2023 09:34 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
high school boys playing lacrosse
Prep
Prep report: Despite ‘good ball,’ Wolfpack falls to Chisago Lakes
May 09, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth mayor holds up proclamation.
Health
Mayor proclaims Nurses Week in Duluth
May 09, 2023 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Player hits ball.
Prep
Prep report: Hermantown boys tennis sweeps Superior
May 08, 2023 11:13 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports