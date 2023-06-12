Hundreds of people apply for Superior landscaping program

SUPERIOR — Superior City Councilor Jenny Van Sickle envisioned a small pilot project to start improving curb appeal, mitigating stormwater runoff, and attracting pollinators to city neighborhoods with landscaping grants.

The Scenery and Home Program was developed to provide landscaping and maintenance for six to 12 highly visible homes using $30,000 from the city’s Neighborhood Improvement Fund.

In the first 72 hours after the application period open, 150 poured in. By the end of the first week, more than 200 people applied for the program. During the month-long application process, 350 applications were submitted.

“The response shattered our expectations,” Van Sickle said. “We had no idea how the pilot would go; we hoped at least two to three applications would come in … It’s clear the city is on to something.”

The program will pay for initial planting one year and maintenance the following year. Two cohorts of planting were approved for the pilot program developed by Van Sickle based on suggestions from the public during the city’s comprehensive planning process.

Van Sickle said applicants come from every part of the city.

Even with the city’s most popular grant programs, Van Sickle said staff advertise to solicit applicants.

“Narrowing these applications down will not be easy,” Van Sickle said. “I hope to find a way to keep this program going for the community. It’s beautification and beneficial.”

The Scenery and Home Program took off even before the city got a chance to hang a single flier, print an application or promote the program much beyond traditional media, Van Sickle said.

“Just the volume we had,” said Stephanie Becken, planning technician for the city, “How awesome … I think everyone understood the assignment. I don’t get 350 applications for anything, and 95% of them are viable.” Becken also manages grant applications for the city’s popular small business grant program.

Only six applications were eliminated because the property was outside the city limits, or the property nominated wasn't residential, Becken said.

However, because the applications were submitted on Google Forms, Becken said she was able to sort through the applications quickly to narrow the potential sites. Becken whittled the group down to 35 people who live on corner lots or along travel corridors through the city — priorities established by the Plan Commission when the program was created.

Missinne’s Greenhouses and Landscaping was selected to do the work for the program. The list of applicants is being reviewed by owner Mary Missinne to determine which applicants have viable yards for projects that fit within the scope of the program, Becken said.

Applicants will be subject to further review by city staff before finalists are presented to the Plan Commission at its July 19 meeting, Becken said. The City Council will give final approval Aug. 1.

Work on the first three homes is expected to run from August to September, Becken said.

“In this cohort, they have to do at least three yards; we’re hoping to do a few more, if possible,” Becken said. “And then next year, to replicate and do three again.”