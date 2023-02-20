99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
House fire displaces town of Superior family

The blaze caused an estimated $105,000 in damage. One person was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

022123.N.ST.Fire 2.jpeg
Firefighters battle a house fire in the town of Superior on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Contributed / Darryl Fiegle
By Maria Lockwood
February 20, 2023 01:00 PM

TOWN OF SUPERIOR — A Saturday, Feb. 18, house fire displaced a family in the town of Superior and sent one person to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

The fire caused an estimated $105,000 in damages to the property and its contents, according to a news release from Town of Superior Fire Chief Darryl Fiegle.

The structure fire was reported at 3:05 p.m. Saturday at 4114 S. Douglas County Road A. Firefighters from the town of Superior, Parkland and Summit responded. Additional fire departments from the towns of Amnicon, Lakeside and the city of Superior were called in to assist with suppression efforts and water supply.

All of the residents were out of the home when the first units arrived, and one was being transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation, Fiegle said. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately five hours. The American Red Cross is assisting the family with shelter and needed supplies, as the home was not habitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and East Central Energy also responded to the fire.

022123.N.ST.Fire 1.jpeg
Firefighters from the towns of Superior, Lakeside and Parkland work together to put out a house fire along Douglas County Road A in the town of Superior on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Contributed / Darryl Fiegle

By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
