House fire displaces town of Superior family

TOWN OF SUPERIOR — A Saturday, Feb. 18, house fire displaced a family in the town of Superior and sent one person to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

The fire caused an estimated $105,000 in damages to the property and its contents, according to a news release from Town of Superior Fire Chief Darryl Fiegle.

The structure fire was reported at 3:05 p.m. Saturday at 4114 S. Douglas County Road A. Firefighters from the town of Superior, Parkland and Summit responded. Additional fire departments from the towns of Amnicon, Lakeside and the city of Superior were called in to assist with suppression efforts and water supply.

All of the residents were out of the home when the first units arrived, and one was being transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation, Fiegle said. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately five hours. The American Red Cross is assisting the family with shelter and needed supplies, as the home was not habitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and East Central Energy also responded to the fire.