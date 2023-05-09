Home school students jump into physical education with UWS class

SUPERIOR — Home school students teamed up Wednesday, May 3 to play Survival at the Marcovich Wellness Center on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus.

Similar to the game where kids pretend the floor is lava, the youngsters had to cross the floor of the Thering Field House without touching it. A variety of objects, from scooters and rubber balls to jump ropes and foam discs, were available for them to use. The fastest team to get every member to the other side won.

UW-Superior senior level physical education student Ella Lynott gives out a high ten to Dominic D. after he went down and back on his scooter boards during a physical education class for home school kids in the Dr. Lydia Thering Fieldhouse on the UWS campus on Wednesday, May 3. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Cheering the children on from the sidelines, and refereeing when needed, were six UWS physical education teaching students. The game was one they created together during class. Each UWS student made individual lesson plans focused on teaching children the skills they would need to compete. For roughly half an hour, the student teachers taught skills to smaller groups of children. Then they came together for the game.

Every Wednesday at 11 a.m., area home school students can take part in the free class.

“It’s such a great opportunity for the kids to get out and run and exercise and take a group physical education class,” said Sara Thomson of Duluth, whose 11-year-old and 6-year-old children participate.

“It’s fun to play with my friends,” said her son, Ira, 11.

Jackson Beattie, 12, of South Superior attends a virtual public charter school out of Waukesha. The UWS program offers him an interactive, in person gym class, said his mother, Sara Beattie.

“He doesn’t really like competitive sports, but he likes coming here,” she said.

UW-Superior senior level physical education student Seth Smetak, right, helps Ellie H. with her scooter board during a class for home school kids in the Dr. Lydia Thering Fieldhouse on the UWS campus on Wednesday, May 3. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“We don’t really do the same thing every time, and that’s what I like about it. It’s always different,” Jackson said.

He landed on the same Survival team as Ira. Together, they led the way to a first round victory by moving ahead and leaving a trail of carefully placed items behind for their teammates.

“I think it’s a great way for kids from Duluth and Superior and the region to connect, make friends — maybe they wouldn’t normally meet outside of this,” Sara Beattie said. “I think it’s a great opportunity.”

Student teachers

The UWS students were enthusiastic about the program, which is a component of their methods class.

“This, obviously, is the highlight of the class, for sure, is doing this home school PE,” said senior Ella Lynott.

The weekly sessions involve working with youngsters and adapting to different learning styles.

“To see what works with the grades and the age levels and to implement that into everything else I do, I really like that,” Lynott said.

Each session is recorded for students to dissect in their own class; to discuss what worked and what didn’t.

UW-Superior senior level physical education student Jessica Jacobson, left, watches Adara B. as they practice on their scooter boards during a physical education class for home school kids in the Dr. Lydia Thering Fieldhouse on the UWS campus on Wednesday, May 3. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“It gives us a head start on our student teaching, just going straight into student teaching and being able to work with the kids is great,” said senior Seth Smetak.

The program offers real-life work experience in small doses, said fellow senior Nick Long.

“Little smaller groups than a normal classroom, so you’re not bombarded by 30 kids at once,” Long said. “It’s a good stepping stone into actual teaching.”

David Kroll, assistant professor in the Department of Health and Human Performance, patterned the program after one in Eau Claire that he learned about at his granddaughter’s volleyball tournament. The UWS Home School Physical Education Program started in 2019, but was shuttered during the pandemic. The class returned during the spring semester.

“The students love it. They love it,” Kroll said.

So do the families who come, he said, pointing out the parents strolling along the outer track together while the children were learning skills.

“The parents have been really instrumental in a lot of the success of this because they’re obviously bringing the kids. And they see the value in something formal like this,” Kroll said.

News of the program has spread through the UWS website, area home school Facebook pages and word of mouth. There are currently about 27 students who attend the weekly sessions, with room for more. The class is open to children ages 4-17.

“We’re here Wednesday at 11 a.m. if they want to drive in,” Kroll said.

Email Kroll at DKroll@uwsuper.edu for information and participation forms.

UW-Superior physical education student Seth Smetak, right, helps a group of home school students get comfortable on their scooter boards during a physical education class at the Dr. Lydia Thering Fieldhouse on the UWS campus on Wednesday, May 3. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

UW-Superior physical education students Seth Smetak, left, and TJ Moberg get a group of home school students warmed up during a physical education class at the Dr. Lydia Thering Fieldhouse on the UWS campus on Wednesday, May 3. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram