News Local

History comes to life at Greenwood Cemetery

The annual Living History Walk event raises funds for the Douglas County Historical Society.

Actors portray historical figures at Greenwood Cemetery in Superior during a Living History Walk.
By Staff reports
Today at 9:15 AM

SUPERIOR — The Douglas County Historical Society will hold a Living History Walk at Greenwood Cemetery, 8402 Tower Ave. in Superior on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The first tour starts at 1 p.m. and the last tour starts at 3 p.m. The tour will take approximately one hour.

During the walk, actors will portray short life stories of historic figures buried in the cemetery. Tours will start when guides have a group of six to 12 people. There is no need to schedule a time. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students ages 6-12, and free for children age 5 and under.

Woman examines historic items
Local
RELATED: Historic artifacts make their debut in new Superior exhibit
“Why have all these items in the basement if the public can’t see them? I mean, that’s just such a tragedy. I look at them weekly and love them, and it needs to be shared,” said Valerie Burke.
Jun 18
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
