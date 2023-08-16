History comes to life at Greenwood Cemetery
The annual Living History Walk event raises funds for the Douglas County Historical Society.
SUPERIOR — The Douglas County Historical Society will hold a Living History Walk at Greenwood Cemetery, 8402 Tower Ave. in Superior on Saturday, Aug. 19.
The first tour starts at 1 p.m. and the last tour starts at 3 p.m. The tour will take approximately one hour.
During the walk, actors will portray short life stories of historic figures buried in the cemetery. Tours will start when guides have a group of six to 12 people. There is no need to schedule a time. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students ages 6-12, and free for children age 5 and under.
“Why have all these items in the basement if the public can’t see them? I mean, that’s just such a tragedy. I look at them weekly and love them, and it needs to be shared,” said Valerie Burke.
