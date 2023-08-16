History comes to life at Greenwood Cemetery

SUPERIOR — The Douglas County Historical Society will hold a Living History Walk at Greenwood Cemetery, 8402 Tower Ave. in Superior on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The first tour starts at 1 p.m. and the last tour starts at 3 p.m. The tour will take approximately one hour.

During the walk, actors will portray short life stories of historic figures buried in the cemetery. Tours will start when guides have a group of six to 12 people. There is no need to schedule a time. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students ages 6-12, and free for children age 5 and under.