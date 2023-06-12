Historic fireworks display planned for Gordon Good Neighbor Days

GORDON — The Gordon Good Neighbor Days committee is promising the largest fireworks show in the 63-year history of the event, according to chairman Erik Finstad.

“I knew that you could turn lemons into lemonade, and with the fireworks debacle last year, I felt the town owed the community and the public something,” said Finstad, who owns a business that turns troubled companies around. “I felt that if we went big, this thing will gain so much support it would be crazy. And I was right.”

This year’s fireworks display represents a $35,000 investment.

"The outpouring of support has been unbelievable," said town board member Craig Golembiewski, who is the liaison to the committee. "With the donations and the sponsorships and the vendors coming in, I think it's going to be a great festival and an absolutely awesome weekend."

Sponsor slots filled within 24 hours, Finstad said, and additional businesses continued to step forward to help sponsor the event in some way, shape or form.

“People that want to see this did not want to see it die; the donations have just come pouring in,” Finstad said.

The result, organizers said, is a revitalized return of Gordon’s signature event.

Lemons into lemonade

In August 2022, the entire Gordon Good Neighbor Days committee resigned over concerns about finances that were brought to light after the fireworks were scheduled for the wrong night.

A call went out in March for committee members to helm the 2023 event. The initial group who stepped forward bowed out because of a lack of change in town finances and leadership, Finstad said.

With two incumbent board members not seeking re-election, however, change was on the horizon.

“I just had the relief for a better tomorrow,” Finstad said, and they couldn't wait if they wanted to keep the event going.

A schedule of events planned for 2023 Gordon Good Neighbor Days, which will take place July 1-2.

A second call went out for volunteers. Of the 24 who stepped up, 20 are active today. They have concentrated this year’s activities into two days while adding new activities like a pancake breakfast, goat yoga and pickleball tournament.

In April, voters elected a trio of new officials — town board chairwoman Jen Knutson, town board supervisor Cody Eagle and treasurer Justin Flamang. The board also approved opening a separate account for Gordon Good Neighbor Days.

“Every penny in is accounted for every penny out and that money sits with Good Neighbor Days. That was huge,” Finstad said.

“I had no idea, even as a resident, lifelong resident of Gordon, I thought 'Hey, I donate five bucks, I buy a duck, all that money goes towards fireworks.' Obviously that wasn’t the case, and now it is,” Golembiewski said.

The process of collecting and recording the funds coming in for the event has been tightened up, as well.

“That way, there’s a lot more trust there,” Golembiewski said.

The town continues to support the event. In addition to an $11,000 monetary donation, Golembiewski said the town provides tens of thousands of dollars worth of prep work — from putting up barricades and road work to providing a loader to dump ducks into the river for the duck race.

This year’s effort has been fueled by the new energy of volunteers and outpouring of support from the community, something Finstad called “a snowball effect of positivity.”

The historic fireworks display kicks off after dark July 1 above Warner Park and Mooney Ball Field.

“They’re gonna see one heck of a show,” Finstad said. “This is a long tradition and keep supporting it. I mean, at the end of the day it’s volunteer driven and it’s community driven by the people that participate and donate. It’s the people’s event.”

