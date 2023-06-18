Historic artifacts make their debut in new Superior exhibit

SUPERIOR — Dozens of artifacts — from kitchen toasters to typewriters — have been aired out and put on display at the Douglas County Historical Society, 1101 John Ave.

The idea for the summertime show came from Valerie Burke, head of collections for the nonprofit. Exhibits don’t change often, but the society’s basement is bursting with thousands of artifacts.

“Wouldn’t it be fabulous to bring a bunch of stuff up, show the public for a couple months, not get hung up on labels and texts and research? This is just strictly a feast for the eyes,” Burke said.

Kristen Haux, head of archives for the Douglas County Historical Society, carries a bass drum used by the Alonzo Palmer Post 170 of the Grand Army of the Republic, a fraternal organization of Civil War soldiers in the area, to a display of instruments on Thursday, June 15, at the historical society in Superior. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

The result is four tables filled with memorabilia. There’s one dedicated to kitchen items; another displays office supplies. Musical instruments, including a zither and a tambourine covered in signatures from East High School, are featured on the third table. The fourth offers an eclectic mix of Burke’s favorites. Trench art vases made from shell casings share the space with beaded purses, a railroad lamp and a decorated wooden piece that visitors are encouraged to guess the purpose of.

“We kind of struggled initially to concept four tables, and then as I walked downstairs today, I thought you would never know that we even brought up four tables worth of things,” said Kristen Haux, head of archives and board treasurer for the nonprofit.

Some of the items have been in the collection since the 1930s.

“So many of them don’t get upstairs, and I feel so bad about that. We need to share this with the public,” Burke said.

Historic artifacts including a railroad lantern, left, and buttons collected by Clara Roth, the wife of A. A. Roth of Roth Brothers, center, rest on one of the summer display tables at the Douglas County Historical Society on Thursday, June 15. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

The display is ephemeral. It will come down in mid-August to make space for a Wisconsin Historical Society traveling exhibit. After that, the area will be needed to seat audiences for plays and events.

“The next time we can do this, maybe next summer, we’ll bring up a whole new set of items,” Burke said.

She’d like to make this an annual feast, in keeping with the organization’s mission.

“Why have all these items in the basement if the public can’t see them? I mean, that’s just such a tragedy. I look at them weekly and love them, and it needs to be shared,” Burke said.

It’s an interactive initiative. Visitors are encouraged to let staff know what they’d like to see in future exhibits.

“That would be great if the community responded like that. And we could say ‘Great, and look for our future exhibit on toasters or fancy purses, embroidery things or objects from around the world,’” Burke said.

If you go

The Douglas County Historical Society is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There is no cost to visit the historical society and tour the exhibits, including the new “Feast for the Eyes” display. The group is actively seeking members. Visit the Douglas County Historical Society website for more information.

A colorful parrot statue sits atop a case holding beaded purses in a new display at the Douglas County Historical Society on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Valerie Burke, head of collections, holds a tambourine from East High School that is filled with signatures on Thursday, June 15, at the Douglas County Historical Society. It is one of dozens of artifacts being displayed over the summer. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

A display of historic kitchen items at the Douglas County Historical Society on Thursday, June 15, includes a tin of Co-op Coffee from Superior. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Kristen Haux, head of archives for the Douglas County Historical Society, points out various music instruments displayed as part of the summer "Feast for the Eyes" initiative on Thursday, June 15. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Visitors to the Douglas County Historical Society will find historic items they can easily place, such as toasters, as well as more unique items, like this wooden piece shown on Thursday, June 15, in the summer "Feast for the Eyes" display. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram