Great Lakes Elementary artists add pops of spring color

Students turned bright shapes into optical illusions and saturated landscapes with color.

Op- Art Trevor Great Lakes.jpg
Great Lakes Elementary School fourth grader Trevor D. created an optical illusion, known as op art, by drawing spheres, using curved lines and shading to make them appear three dimensional.
Contributed / Kerri Gordon
By Staff reports
Today at 11:00 AM
Op Art Brekken Great Lakes.jpg
Brekken S., a fourth grade student at Great Lakes Elementary School, created an optical illusion, or op art piece by drawing spheres and using curved lines and shading to make them appear three dimensional.
Contributed / Kerri Gordon
Odayin Great Lakes.jpg
Ice cream pop art created by Odayin G., a second grader at Great Lakes Elementary School. Students had to create different values of one color using paint for this sweet treat.
Contributed / Kerri Gordon
Shape Monster- Nolan P. Great Lakes.jpg
A multicolored shape monster peers out of the page in a piece of art from Nolan P., a kindergarten student at Great Lakes Elementary School. Students had to cut different shapes to create a monster.
Contributed / Kerri Gordon
Silhouette Painting Aubrey T. Great Lakes.jpg
A canine figure stares into the distance in this monochromatic silhouette painting by Aubrey T., a fourth grade student at Great Lakes Elementary School. Students had to create five different values of one color using paint, then add a silhouette.
Contributed / Kerri Gordon
Japanese Notan- Charlie Great Lakes.jpg
Great Lakes Elementary School fifth grader Charlie W. created this Japanese Notan piece. Students had to cut paper shapes and flip them outwards to create a symmetrical, balanced design.
Contributed / Kerri Gordon
Great Lakes Liberty.jpg
The Statue of Liberty stands framed by purple in this monochromatic landscape painting by Bree B., a fifth grade student at Great Lakes Elementary School. Students had to create five different values of one color using paint, then add a silhouette.
Contributed / Kerri Gordon

These artworks are part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
