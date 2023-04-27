Great Lakes Elementary artists add pops of spring color

These artworks are part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.

"The Chicago trip was really an amazing experience, and I’m so glad this opportunity is available to AP Science students," writes Maddy Verdoljak of the Spartan Spin.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.