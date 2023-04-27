Great Lakes Elementary artists add pops of spring color
Students turned bright shapes into optical illusions and saturated landscapes with color.
Cassidy Remington-Willis finds suspense and surprise in Kate Alice Marshall's novel.
"The Chicago trip was really an amazing experience, and I’m so glad this opportunity is available to AP Science students," writes Maddy Verdoljak of the Spartan Spin.
Hatching chicks have been the focus of attention in the school's kindergarten rooms.
The motion passed on a split vote. The school will shut its doors at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.
The board also discussed mental health initiatives and approved nonrenewal notices for several staff members at its April 10 meeting.
On Monday, the school board approved staff salary increases; staff reductions, with all but two coming from attrition; and several gifts for a variety of programs.
The board will discuss closing one of the district's two rural elementary schools at 5 p.m. Monday, April 17. Public comment will be taken.
Bonnie Strabel's One Water-themed poster will represent Wisconsin in the National Association of Conservation Districts in 2024.
Local journalists are uniquely positioned to influence change by bringing issues to the public's attention. This article is a part of Trust Week, a Forum Communications series.
These artworks are part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.
