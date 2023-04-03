Graduation rate spikes in Superior

SUPERIOR — The Superior School District is celebrating a spike in graduation rates.

Superior High School's graduation rate jumped to 94.2% at the close of the 2021-2022 school year, exceeding the state average of 90.3%, according to a March 24 press release from the district. That means 293 out of 311 seniors received a diploma from Superior High School in 2022.

It's a significant increase for the district. Superior’s graduation rate for the 2020-2021 school year was 85.5%; for the 2019-2020 school year, it was 84.3%.

The district has seen an overall increase in graduation student groups, according to the news release. That includes students with disabilities, those who are economically disadvantaged and students of different races and ethnicities.

"This graduation rate reflects all the hard work from our educators," District Administrator. Amy Starzecki said in the news release. "All schools have developed goals toward increasing graduation rates. We know all our staff has an impact on a child's life, and this increase is the result of hard work by all staff to create strong and meaningful relationships where all students can thrive."

In addition to the the graduation rate hike, Superior High School exceeded expectations for state standards on its school report card for 2021 .

Administrators for the district attribute the growth to strategies that have been implemented in recent years:



Additional staff have been hired with federal and state grant money to work closely with students who need credit recovery and graduation support.

Professional staff members work with students closely to provide the support they need to be successful.

The average class size at Superior High School is 27, which allows teachers to build relationships with students.

A focus on the whole student. Besides traditional tests and curriculum, teachers focus on social and emotional learning.

Visit https://wisedash.dpi.wi.gov/ for school graduation rates and more information on the data.