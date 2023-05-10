Graduation countdown begins at Northwestern High School
Graduation speakers for the class of 2023 have been chosen, and seniors have received honors.
MAPLE — Signs of spring have appeared throughout Northwestern High School. As graduation inches closer, the Maple School District shared photos of milestone moments and upcoming graduation speakers with the Telegram.
Upcoming events:
- The Northwestern High School and Northwestern Middle School Band Pops Concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. May 19 in the Patricia Luostari Theatre for the Performing Arts at the high school. The concert will feature students in grades 6-12. Tickets are not needed to attend the middle school concert. Tickets for the high school concert are
available online.
The concert will be streamed live
on YouTube,
where it can also be viewed following the event.
- The NHS commencement ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. May 26 in the lower gymnasium at the high school.
