99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Graduation countdown begins at Northwestern High School

Graduation speakers for the class of 2023 have been chosen, and seniors have received honors.

051223.N.ST.NHS grad speakers.jpg
The lineup of Northwestern High School commencement speakers for 2023 include, from left, technical education instructor Laurence Charlier, class President Kathryn Kyle and student speakers Tieryn Plasch and Cole Lahti. Graduation takes place at 7:30 p.m. May 26 in the lower gymnasium at the high school.
Contributed / Maple School District
By Staff reports
Today at 8:00 PM

MAPLE — Signs of spring have appeared throughout Northwestern High School. As graduation inches closer, the Maple School District shared photos of milestone moments and upcoming graduation speakers with the Telegram.

Upcoming events:

  • The Northwestern High School and Northwestern Middle School Band Pops Concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. May 19 in the Patricia Luostari Theatre for the Performing Arts at the high school. The concert will feature students in grades 6-12. Tickets are not needed to attend the middle school concert. Tickets for the high school concert are available online. The concert will be streamed live on YouTube, where it can also be viewed following the event.
  • The NHS commencement ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. May 26 in the lower gymnasium at the high school.
051223.N.ST.NHS honors.JPG
A total of 41 seniors were recognized for their achievement in academics, athletics, school and community leadership and clubs during the Senior Honor Ceremony on May 1, 2023 at Northwestern High School.
Contributed / Maple School District
051223.N.ST.NHS signing.JPG
From left, Northwestern High School senior athletes Katie Kyle, Brynn Hessel, Andrew Bourque, Cole Lahti and Maddie Rahman sign commitment letters to continue their athletic careers during a May 3, 2023 recognition assembly at the high school.
Contributed / Maple School District
Forensics team watches performance.
Local
RELATED:
Superior, Northwestern forensics teams bring home awards
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
042123.N.ST.Consolidation board.JPG
Local
Wanted: Superior School Board member
May 09, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Student teacher helps students.
Local
Home school students jump into physical education with UWS class
May 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
101822.N.ST.PO buildin.JPG
Local
Letter carriers' food drive fills community need
May 08, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Duluth mayor holds up proclamation.
Health
Mayor proclaims Nurses Week in Duluth
May 09, 2023 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Player hits ball.
Prep
Prep report: Hermantown boys tennis sweeps Superior
May 08, 2023 11:13 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pitcher throws ball.
Prep
Prep baseball: Superior's Nathan Maki holds Northwood/Solon Springs to one hit in Spartan victory
May 08, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
college women play softball outdoors
College
UMD softball returns to NCAA tourney, becoming sixth Bulldogs team to receive an NCAA bid in 2022-23
May 08, 2023 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens