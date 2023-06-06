99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Graduates blaze trails in health care

Superior's Project SEARCH interns found a new home at Essentia Health.

Instructors and grads pose for a group photo
Project SEARCH instructors and graduates pose on Barker's Island in Superior on Friday, June 2. They are, from left, skills trainer Teddi Stewart, Wes Christianson, Susie Rabbitt, Donn Morinville, Libby Arneson and instructor Emily Winker.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 7:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Four young adults graduated from the Superior School District’s Project SEARCH program Friday, June 2, at the Lake Superior Estuarium. They were among 200 graduates at 28 sites throughout the state, according to Jenny Soreno, assistant deputy secretary for Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

“These events are just, it’s incredible,” she said. “It’s incredible employers are opening their doors and that people are finding, you know, a path forward to self sufficiency … You are all helping Wisconsin break records along the way.”

Signed owls sit on a table before a graduation ceremony
Owls signed by friends and family of Project SEARCH graduates sit in the foyer at the Lake Superior Estuarium on Friday, June 2.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Project SEARCH teaches young adults with disabilities life and work skills. After two years on the road, the Superior program was based at Essentia Health for the 2022-2023 school year.

“This year, I think we finally came home,” said Shawna Anderson, transition coordinator at Superior High School. “Being in the hospital feels right, it’s been a wonderful thing to watch this year as everybody gets in a home base, everybody’s in one place, everyone’s not driving around in a giant van in the snow.”

The class of 2023, who called themselves the “Lab Rats,” blazed new trails this year. They went above and beyond, said instructor Emily Winker and skills trainer Teddi Stewart. They were lab runners for urgent care; they checked expiration dates for medication; and they helped in the cafeteria, with paperwork, on cash registers and behind the scenes in outpatient surgery.

“A lot of times we talk about the impact that Project SEARCH has on our interns, but ... it really needs to be recognized that the impact they have on our community,” Winker said. “We had a small celebration yesterday at the hospital to say thank you, to say our goodbyes and to actually appreciate the Essentia staff and it was quite the opposite. They came in and they were so grateful and so sad to see them go, but they were also so very proud.”

Family members took photos after the ceremony and graduates looked toward the future.

Donn Morinville, 21, has a job interview set up at Valvoline. His favorite job at the hospital was food service, and he said it felt good to be a trailblazer at the hospital.

Libby Arneson, 23, said she would like to apply to work at a local hotel.

Susie Rabbitt had a recent interview at the Super One Foods on Oakes Avenue, and Wes Christianson plans to return to Essentia Health.

Graduate smiles with instructors
Project SEARCH graduate Donn Morinville, center, smiles for a photo with instructor Emily Winker, left, and skills trainer Teddi Stewart during a ceremony at the Lake Superior Estuarium on Friday, June 2.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Christianson, who spent two years in the Project SEARCH program, plans to apply for a janitor job at the hospital. That will give him a chance to move into outpatient surgery when a spot opens up. He loved Project SEARCH.

“Going off to work every day, learning new skills, accomplishing stuff, that always feels amazing,” Christianson said.

It was the first of back-to-back graduations for Christianson’s parents, Shawn and Jennifer. Their youngest daughter, Shay, graduated that evening from Superior High School.

Christianson had to take a break from Project SEARCH for a while, but he returned this year and graduated.

“Emily’s our lifesaver,” Jennifer Christianson said. “Emily has stuck by him two years, never gave up on him, encouraged us, never a negative word. She really lets us let him take breaks. She just stuck right by him.”

Rabbitt said Project SEARCH was one of the greatest experiences anybody could have. She hopes to find work helping stock shelves or maybe serving food to people in the community and “making them smile.”

“I have the willingness to learn anything and everything you throw at me,” Rabbitt said.

Daughter hugs mom after graduation ceremony
Susie Rabbitt, behind, hugs her mother, Julie Paulley, outside the Lake Superior Estuarium on Friday, June 2, following the Project SEARCH graduation ceremony.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Her mother, Julie Paulley, said the program was amazing.

“She just blossomed out into this amazing, smiley, motivated person. Her quote to me the first month was, do you remember?” Paulley asked her daughter. “‘I feel like I have a purpose now and I want to live.’”

A team effort by the school district, Essentia Health, Embark Supportive Services and the state Division of Vocational Rehabilitation made Project SEARCH a success.

“Thanks to the work of partners like you and the growing awareness that you’re spreading among employers, we have 161,000 total individuals with disabilities in our workforce today. That’s up more than 16,000 participants in our labor force since 2015,” Soreno said, and contributed to the state's record unemployment rate of 2.4%

Graduate poses with instructors
From left, Project SEARCH graduate Libby Arneson poses with instructor Emily Winker and skills trainer Teddi Stewart at the Lake Superior Estuarium on Friday, June 2.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Graduate speaks with state official
Project SEARCH graduate Wes Christianson, left, speaks with Jenny Soreno, assistant deputy secretary with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, following graduation at the Lake Superior Estuarium on Friday, June 2.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Graduates pose with instructors for a photo
Project SEARCH instructor Emily Winker, left, and skills trainer Teddi Stewart, back right, smile as graduates, from left, Wes Christianson, Susie Rabbitt, Donn Morinville and Libby Arneson hold up their graduation certificates at the Lake Superior Estuarium on Friday, June 2.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
