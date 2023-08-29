6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, August 29

Gordon teen pens historical novella

Inspired by S.E. Hinton's "The Outsiders," the book focuses on a group of young people in a small town.

Girl poses in tree with book she wrote
Author Cami Meyers, 14, holds her novella, "Because of Nadia," behind a tree near Warner Park in the town of Gordon on Wednesday, Aug. 23. A novella is a book that has between 15,000 and 18,000 words. Meyers, of Gordon, penned the story over spring break as a retirement gift for a teacher.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 7:00 AM

GORDON — A young author from Gordon is taking readers on a journey to the 1960s with her novella, “Because of Nadia.”

Cami Meyers, 14, penned the bulk of the story in a spiral bound, college ruled notebook over spring break in Florida.

“It’s more gratifying to fill up an entire notebook than to see the little counter that says '38 pages,'” Meyers said.

The book was published in May.

“Wow. We are just super proud. It’s been so fun to see the progression of it,” said Meyers’ mother, Dawn, a counselor at Spooner High School.

Meyers drew inspiration from S.E. Hinton’s “The Outsiders,” which she read in class at Spooner Middle School. She was drawn to the teen-centric novel.

“They have so much freedom, and they can go and no one wonders where they are. It’s just interesting to me because it’s like an entire other world,” Meyers said.

Girl climbs on playground equipment
Author Cami Meyers, 14, gasps as she gets down from the playground equipment at Warner Park in the town of Gordon Wednesday, Aug. 23. Like some of her characters, Meyers said she likes to climb trees.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Her book focuses on a group of teens and pre-teens in Winnetka, Illinois during the 1960s. Adults make brief, often disruptive, appearances then retreat into the background. It’s the kids — with their love of Coca Cola, candy, nature and each other — that take center stage.

“Teenagers are really fun because teenagers are just getting up to mischief and doing everything," Meyers said, and it was easy to put them in gripping situations because of the time frame.

Told in first person by 12-year-old narrator Lianne Alcott, “Because of Nadia” reads like a memoir. It follows a group of young people coming together to help one of their own, and the secrets they unravel along the way. Reviewers on Amazon have called the novella “riveting,” “poignant” and “a must read.”

“This story kept me intrigued from beginning to end,” wrote Superior author Gina Ramsey.

Expanding project

The story was initially intended as a retirement gift for Meyers’ eighth-grade English teacher, Denean Burkett.

“I was just gonna print it out and make a little pamphlet of something for my English teacher,” Meyers said.

She handed it to her mother to make sure it “wasn’t horrible.” That spiraled into self-publishing via Amazon with the help of family friend Tina Pocernich, an author and editor.

Meyers has since been featured on a July episode of Sarah Johnson’s “In AWE Podcast. About 25 people attended a celebration for the young author Aug. 14 at Superior Public Library. Meyers said she experienced a “deer in the headlights” moment.

“She just asked for a minute to breathe,” her mother said, but “she did great.”

Meyers has been writing stories half her life, since the age of 7. Early tales included some inspired by “Little House on the Prairie” and one her mother called “The Princess.”

An avid reader of historical fiction, mysteries, true crime and biographies, Meyers has been tap dancing for eight years with the Spooner School of Dance and will be a folly dancer in the Spooner High School musical, “Crazy for You.” Her favorite classes are English, history and math. In addition to Burkett, “Because of Nadia” is dedicated in memory of math teacher Mr. Rosenbush.

Having good teachers is critical, Meyers said.

“It made me like math,” she said.

There are some traces of the author’s real life tucked into the pages of “Because of Nadia.” Nadia and Lianne share birthdays with two of Meyers’ friends. A few last names are connected to family members. Meyers does indeed like Coca Cola, candy and climbing trees.

She encouraged other young people to put their stories in print.

“Your writing probably isn’t as bad as you think it is,” the 14-year-old said. “I think my writing is horrible. Just give it to someone and have them tell you if it’s good. If you’re really passionate about it, go ahead anyway.”

You don’t have to be a child prodigy who gets up at 3 a.m. to do homework to write a novel, Meyers said.

Girl poses with published book and notebook she wrote it in
Teen author Cami Meyers poses with her novella, "Because of Nadia," and the spiral bound notebook she wrote it in on Wednesday, Aug. 23, near Warner Park in the town of Gordon.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“I’m just a regular 14-year-old,” she said, who prefers to get up closer to noon, does chores around the house and looks forward to clean sheet day.

Although she’s not sure what career path she wants to pursue, Meyers plans to keep writing. The teen is currently working on eight novels, from true crime to one centered on European royalty in the 1500s.

“Because of Nadia” is available in hardcover, paperback and Kindle versions through Amazon.

Girl and her mother pose with her self-published book
Teen author Cami Meyers, right, and her mother, Dawn, hold a copy of Meyers' novella, "Because of Nadia" at Warner Park in the town of Gordon on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Dawn Meyers took the picture that was used for the cover of the self-published book.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Girl poses with self-published book on playground equipment
Author Cami Meyers, 14, holds the spiral bound, college ruled notebook she wrote her novella "Because of Nadia" in while sitting on the playground equipment at Warner Park in the town of Gordon on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
