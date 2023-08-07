Gondik Speedway hosts Suicide Prevention and Awareness Night

SUPERIOR — The fifth annual Suicide Prevention and Awareness Night at the Races takes place Friday, Aug. 11 at Gondik Law Speedway, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Funds raised will be used to help National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Lake Superior South Shore start a peer respite program. Peer run respite provides a home-like environment for people to get support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They plan to officially open the program in the fall.

Back for 2023 are the 50/50 raffle, free bike raffles and face painting by local tattoo artists. A door panel raffle will include doors from Kennedy Swan, Darrell Nelson, Brandon Copp and Shane Sebraski. Black Label Tattoo and Piercing and Mad Tatter Tattoo have donated gift certificates. Racers will be able to participate as well through raffles for tools and gift certificates to local tool shops. A table selling the annual event T-shirt and a NAMI booth will be present.

Suicide Prevention Night at the Races is a Purestock Special, with an increase in their purse winnings. There are additional purse increases in other classes as well. Watch the Gondik Law Speedway Facebook page for updates.

The real stars of the show will be the trophies presented to feature winners. The trophies are in memory of those who have died by suicide and are presented by that person’s family and friends. The event connects the community and provides support to those who don’t always feel supported, organizers said. It is hosted by the speedway, Paul Davis Restoration, Rise Above Suicide Stigma and Vendela Racing.

For more information about NAMI Lake Superior South Shore visit www.namilsss.org or email namidouglascountywi@gmail.com.