Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Gondik Speedway hosts Suicide Prevention and Awareness Night

Funds raised will help launch a peer run respite program in Douglas County.

Race cars speeding on a track while an official waves a green flag.
Race cars speed by as Ray Stuart waves a green flag during a WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds heat during the Great Lakes Border Battle at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior on June 30, 2023.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 5:00 PM

SUPERIOR — The fifth annual Suicide Prevention and Awareness Night at the Races takes place Friday, Aug. 11 at Gondik Law Speedway, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Funds raised will be used to help National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Lake Superior South Shore start a peer respite program. Peer run respite provides a home-like environment for people to get support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They plan to officially open the program in the fall.

Back for 2023 are the 50/50 raffle, free bike raffles and face painting by local tattoo artists. A door panel raffle will include doors from Kennedy Swan, Darrell Nelson, Brandon Copp and Shane Sebraski. Black Label Tattoo and Piercing and Mad Tatter Tattoo have donated gift certificates. Racers will be able to participate as well through raffles for tools and gift certificates to local tool shops. A table selling the annual event T-shirt and a NAMI booth will be present.

Mike Klippenstein stands with his car on the track.
Sports
A world champion on water, Klippenstein finding his way on dirt
Shortly after moving to the Northland in 2019 to assist in rebuilding the Husky oil refinery, Mike Klippenstein fell in love with the local dirt track racing scene.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman

Suicide Prevention Night at the Races is a Purestock Special, with an increase in their purse winnings. There are additional purse increases in other classes as well. Watch the Gondik Law Speedway Facebook page for updates.

The real stars of the show will be the trophies presented to feature winners. The trophies are in memory of those who have died by suicide and are presented by that person’s family and friends. The event connects the community and provides support to those who don’t always feel supported, organizers said. It is hosted by the speedway, Paul Davis Restoration, Rise Above Suicide Stigma and Vendela Racing.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information about NAMI Lake Superior South Shore visit www.namilsss.org or email namidouglascountywi@gmail.com.

To get help

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org/chat

Crisis Text Line: Text MN to 741741 

More Lifeline resources: speakingofsuicide.com/resources

South St. Louis, Lake, Cook and Carlton counties/Fond du Lac Band: 218-623-1800 or 844-772-4742 

North St. Louis County/Bois Forte Band: 218-288-2100 

Itasca County: 218-326-8565 or 211* 

Koochiching County: 800-442-8565 or 211* 

*St. Louis County 211 services are not crisis-related 

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Man pulls weeds.
Local
Superior officials consider splitting landscape work
5h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Douglas County Circuit Court Gavel 2
Local
Former coach pleads no contest to child sex assault charges
7h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
A sailboat on Lake Superior
Local
Lake Superior dropped in July, a month when it usually rises
8h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
072622.N.ST.Country Acres sign.JPG
Local
Douglas County to fund mobile home park cleanup
9h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
starry st
Northland Outdoors
Volunteers needed across Minnesota, Wisconsin to search for invasive species
10h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Wisconsin deer
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin deer hunters: Time to get involved with county advisory councils
14h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lake Superior trout
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin DNR tallies fish stocking in Lake Superior, Lake Michigan
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports