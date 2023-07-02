Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Fun for all at the 2023 Gordon Good Neighbor Days Parade

Here's some snapshots from a great day out.

summer parade outdoors on small town main street
Countryside Saddle Club Little Miss, Alyson Lofgren, 10, of Superior carries an American flag while riding her 22-year-old American paint horse, Dottie, during the Gordon Good Neighbor Days parade on Saturday, July 1 in Gordon.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
Today at 11:09 PM
summer parade outdoors on small town main street
A 1926 Ford Model T coupe is one of several classic automobiles seen during the Gordon Good Neighbor Days parade on Saturday, July 1 in Gordon.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
summer parade outdoors on small town main street
A 1946 Willys Jeep leads a float honoring veterans along County Highway Y during the Gordon Good Neighbor Days parade on Saturday, July 1 in Gordon.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
summer parade outdoors on small town main street
Smokey Bear waves to spectators while riding on the back of a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources firefighting brush truck during the Gordon Good Neighbor Days parade on Saturday, July 1 in Gordon.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
summer parade outdoors on small town main street
A Jeep Wrangler carries the Wisconsin state flag with an American flag during the Gordon Good Neighbor Days parade on Saturday, July 1 in Gordon.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
summer parade outdoors on small town main street
Sue Smith of Gordon wears red, white and blue while watching the Gordon Good Neighbor Days parade on Saturday, July 1 in Gordon.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
summer parade outdoors on small town main street
American Legion members from Lockmen-Jensen Post 499 form the color guard during the Gordon Good Neighbor Days parade on Saturday, July 1 in Gordon.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
summer parade outdoors on small town main street
Tristan Hanson, 8, of Cloquet has an American flag painted on his face while watching the Gordon Good Neighbor Days parade on Saturday, July 1 in Gordon.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
summer parade outdoors on small town main street
A float honoring veterans appears during the Gordon Good Neighbor Days parade on Saturday, July 1 in Gordon.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
summer parade outdoors on small town main street
Friends and family of Diane James-Gavin of Superior are dressed up as the characters from the movie “The Wizard of Oz” during the Gordon Good Neighbor Days parade on Saturday, July 1 in Gordon. The group did this as a tribute to James-Gavin, who passed away at the age of 74. Her favorite movie was the “Wizard of Oz.”
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
summer parade outdoors on small town main street
A float sponsored by Backwoods Bar & Grill travels down County Highway Y during the Gordon Good Neighbor Days parade on Saturday, July 1 in Gordon.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

