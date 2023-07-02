Get local news 24/7.
Saturday, July 1
News
Local
Fun for all at the 2023 Gordon Good Neighbor Days Parade
Here's some snapshots from a great day out.
Countryside Saddle Club Little Miss, Alyson Lofgren, 10, of Superior carries an American flag while riding her 22-year-old American paint horse, Dottie, during the Gordon Good Neighbor Days parade on Saturday, July 1 in Gordon.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By
Clint Austin
Today at 11:09 PM
A 1926 Ford Model T coupe is one of several classic automobiles seen during the Gordon Good Neighbor Days parade on Saturday, July 1 in Gordon.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
A 1946 Willys Jeep leads a float honoring veterans along County Highway Y during the Gordon Good Neighbor Days parade on Saturday, July 1 in Gordon.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Smokey Bear waves to spectators while riding on the back of a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources firefighting brush truck during the Gordon Good Neighbor Days parade on Saturday, July 1 in Gordon.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
A Jeep Wrangler carries the Wisconsin state flag with an American flag during the Gordon Good Neighbor Days parade on Saturday, July 1 in Gordon.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Sue Smith of Gordon wears red, white and blue while watching the Gordon Good Neighbor Days parade on Saturday, July 1 in Gordon.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
American Legion members from Lockmen-Jensen Post 499 form the color guard during the Gordon Good Neighbor Days parade on Saturday, July 1 in Gordon.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Tristan Hanson, 8, of Cloquet has an American flag painted on his face while watching the Gordon Good Neighbor Days parade on Saturday, July 1 in Gordon.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
A float honoring veterans appears during the Gordon Good Neighbor Days parade on Saturday, July 1 in Gordon.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Friends and family of Diane James-Gavin of Superior are dressed up as the characters from the movie “The Wizard of Oz” during the Gordon Good Neighbor Days parade on Saturday, July 1 in Gordon. The group did this as a tribute to James-Gavin, who passed away at the age of 74. Her favorite movie was the “Wizard of Oz.”
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
A float sponsored by Backwoods Bar & Grill travels down County Highway Y during the Gordon Good Neighbor Days parade on Saturday, July 1 in Gordon.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By
Clint Austin
A photographer at the Duluth News Tribune since August 2003.
Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
