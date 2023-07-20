Four Superior properties chosen for landscape pilot project

SUPERIOR — Four households have been selected to participate in a pilot program created to improve neighborhoods with landscaping.

The Plan Commission approved the applications Wednesday, July 19 for one home on Tower Avenue in South Superior; one home near Wade Bowl on Catlin Avenue; and two homes on the East Fifth Street corridor.

“This is exciting,” said Councilor Jenny Van Sickle, who developed the Scenery and Home Landscaping Grant pilot project with input from the Plan Commission.

Missinne Landscape developed individual plans for each of the homes and will provide the landscaping and maintenance at each of the sites.

Hayley McDonald of Catlin Avenue; Jay and Ellen Kotera of South Superior; and Julie R. Johnson, and Tracy and Melissa Siers of East Fifth Street will each receive landscaping services customized for their yards in 2023, followed by a maintenance visit in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll be excited for the next round too, because there are many … who didn’t get chosen,” said Stephanie Becken, planning technician. “I’m glad we have a second round to do next year.”

When the program launched at the end of March, residents citywide had the opportunity to apply for a chance to have their home professionally landscaped.

The city received 350 applications, only eight of which were disqualified because applicants didn't meet the program's qualifications or were sent in late, Beck said. The field of candidates was reduced by applying criteria established by the commission, including preference for corner lots (175) and homes on major corridors in the city (35), Becken said.

Mary Missinne, owner of Missinne Landscape, interviewed all 35 of the remaining applicants to determine her ability to do the yard. She narrowed the field to 10 properties, which were reviewed by the housing coordinator, code compliance officer, the mayor, the planning director and others to reduce the number to four, Becken said.

The goal of the program is to landscape at least three yards in the first year of the three-year program. In the first and second years, at least three homes will be landscaped with a visit the following year for maintenance. Funding for the program comes from the city’s Neighborhood Improvement Fund.

“In future years, how do these places reflect that what you’re seeing is due to a grant from the city?” asked Tracy Siers, who only learned a couple of weeks ago that his wife applied for the pilot project.

Mayor Jim Paine said he doesn’t believe the city has a clear plan, but he thinks it might be a good idea to have something like a lawn sign.

“I very much look forward to after photos,” Paine said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission recommended all four grants with a single vote; the city council will consider the applications Aug. 1.